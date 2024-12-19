Castleford Tigers departee makes Championship switch following Super League exit

Former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos forward Kieran Hudson has put pen to paper on a move to York Knights, following his sudden exit from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The Sunderland-native only returned to Castleford this off-season following his release from Leeds, but will now be plying his trade in the Championship for 2025.

Kieran Hudson joins York on one-year deal

Hudson, 24, has had an injury-blighted career to date, and failed to make a senior appearance for either Leeds or Castleford during his spells there, but did feature in the second-tier last year for Halifax Panthers.

Commenting on the signing of Hudson, York head coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really delighted we’ve got Kieran on board.”

“I know he’s a player Clint (Goodchild) has been tracking for a number of years. “I first saw Kieran when he was at Leeds. He’s definitely got some impact and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

He is also the second Castleford Tigers player to join York ahead of the 2025 season, with former Man of Steel Paul McShane also heading to North Yorkshire.

Hudson initially came through the ranks of Sunderland AFC as a goalkeeper, before making the move to rugby league. He played for both Newcastle Thunder and Whitehaven before being snapped up by Castleford in 2022. An Achilles injury ruled him out of the 2023 season with the Fords, after some decent showings back at Whitehaven on loan, but in 2024 he made the move to Leeds.

Despite not making a senior appearance at Headingley, the young forward got some decent exposure in the Rhinos reserves. He returned to Castleford earlier this off-season, but it was confirmed earlier today he would be leaving the club.

“Unfortunately, the club can also confirm that Kieran Hudson has left the club by mutual consent,” a club press release read.

“After a long discussion with Kieran about his goals for the future and our ambitions for the squad, he expressed a desire to pursue his future with another club. We wish Kieran all the best for the next stage of his career.”

Warrington Wolves man, Daniel Okoro, has been drafted in as a direct replacement on a season-long loan.

