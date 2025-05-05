Castleford Tigers departee finds new club following release

Former Castleford Tigers and Papua New Guinea star Slyvester Namo has swapped one Tigers club for another following his release from the Jungle-based outfit, with the prop joining QLD Cup outfit Brisbane Tigers.

Namo was let go by the Fords to make space for the arrival of Tom Amone from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs, just over a year after initially joining the club.

In total, the 24-year-old made 24 appearances for the club.

Sylvester Namo joins Brisbane Tigers following Castleford release

Commenting on the signing, Tigers head coach Matt Church, who coached Namo during his stint at the PNG Hunters, said: “I think he will bring a load of intent to our team, due to his low centre of gravity and powerful physique he can be very hard to handle in attack and very impactful in defence.”

“Syl is aspirational, he has things he wants to achieve. Outside of trying to bring success to the Tigers he will have an eye on taking the next step in his career. I believe at the Tigers, we can help him take that step, doing so means that he will be playing well for us and raising the level of our performance.”

“He was one of five Hunters players to debut under me to go on to play Super League,” Church continued. Prior to his stint with Castleford Tigers, he was contracted to the North Queensland Cowboys and was tracking towards an NRL debut before a season-ending ACL injury.”

“We have remained in close contact on his journey and, knowing his ability and personality, once he became available, it was a no-brainer for me to want to bring him to the Tigers.”

Namo has plenty of experience at this level, with 39 appearances in the Queensland comp across spells with the Hunters and Townsville, and scored six tries in the process. He also brings Test match experience to his new employers, with eight caps for the PNG Kumuls to his name at the time of writing. Namo was also a part of the Kumuls 2024 Pacific Championship squad, scoring three tries in his three appearances.

