Castleford Tigers dealt fresh triple injury blow as trio set for surgery

Castleford Tigers have suffered further injury blows on the eve of their Super League clash with Leeds Rhinos, with Fletcher Rooney, Cain Robb and Louis Senior all set for surgeries.

The trio are the latest Castleford players to be sidelined with serious injuries, joining Blake Taaffe and Alex Mellor in the physio room.

Castleford Tigers suffer fresh injury blows as trio set for surgery

All three players missed their 34-8 win over Huddersfield Giants last time out through injury, and now seem set for surgeries on their respective blows.

Full-back Rooney suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to Toulouse Olympique in round two and will now miss the next three months as a result of his procedure, while hooker Robb and Senior will also go under the knife after picking up ankle blows. Robb is set to miss the next four weeks, while Senior is ruled out for as long as 10 weeks.

Castleford have also confirmed Taaffe has undergone a successful operation on a ruptured ACL suffered in their opening day defeat to Wigan Warriors, and will soon begin his rehab process with an aim to return in 2027.

Captain Mellor is also sidelined with a broken tibia, and will be ruled out for six to eight weeks as a result. Head coach Ryan Carr previously detailed the back-rower did not require surgery, which has since been confirmed by the club.

Elsewhere, Semi Valemei and Brock Greacen have also missed the early stages of the season, but have not been included in this latest injury update from the club, which suggests they could be set to make their respective debuts this weekend at Headingley Stadium.

Castleford Tigers hit the market

These latest injury concerns will only add to Carr’s overall selection headaches looking both at their clash against Leeds and further down the line as well, but the head coach has already confirmed he is looking for some extra reinforcements.

“We’re working with the RFL on what that looks like and what exemptions there are around that type of injury to a marquee player so early in the year,” he told members of the media last week.

“It’s an ongoing process, with Chris Chester looking after that side of it, but for nowwe’re getting on with the squad we’ve got and performing as best we can.”

