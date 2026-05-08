Damien Cook is heading to Super League in 2027 – after agreeing a two-year deal to join Castleford Tigers.

The veteran hooker has agreed terms on a contract that will see him make the move to England in what is undoubtedly one of the highest-profile signings in the Tigers’ recent history.

The 34-year-old had been offered a one-year contract extension by current club St George; but he has instead opted for a longer deal to finish off his career in England.

A veteran of the NRL across the last 15 years, Cook is one of the biggest names on the open market, having spent eight hugely successful years with South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2016 and 2024. He made over 200 NRL appearances for the Bunnies before moving to the Dragons at the start of last season.

He has made 17 appearances at State of Origin level for New South Wales and also represented Australia on four occasions in 2018 and 2019, scoring one try.

But Cook will now be heading to England for the final chapter of his career after agreeing a sensational transfer with Castleford.

They are making huge waves for next season already after signing the likes of Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern, Hull KR prop Jack Brown and England international Tyler Dupree: the latter of whom has already joined on a permanent deal early in advance of 2027.

But they will now be joined by Cook, a major coup for Castleford.