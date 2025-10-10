Castleford Tigers have announced the release of Muizz Mustapha, with the prop now on the open market following a surprise exit from The Jungle.

Nigeria-born Mustapha had been with Cas since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, and was contracted until the end of 2027 having penned a long-term extension at the end of his first year with the club.

Racking up 45 appearances for the Tigers across all competitions, including 17 this year, he grabbed three tries – with all of those coming in 2025.

But ahead of new head coach Ryan Carr’s arrival, Mustapha has been released from the remainder of his contract: and will now seek a deal somewhere else for 2026 and beyond.

Castleford forward enters open market as Tigers confirm shock release

Having joined Cas from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos, who he played nine first-team games for between 2020 and 2022, Mustapha – who can slot in at loose as well as in the front-row – is closing in on the milestone of 100 career appearances.

A Hunslet Warriors junior, he represented Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams, Newcastle Thunder, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls on either dual-registration or loan during his time as a Leeds player.

He also donned a shirt on dual-registration for Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs twice last June, featuring in victories over Sheffield Eagles and Swinton Lions.

Cas’ social media post announcing Mustapha’s departure, made public on Friday evening, hinted that he had already found a deal with another club.

📰Castleford Tigers can confirm that Muizz Mustapha has been released from the remainder of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere. We wish Muizz all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers. pic.twitter.com/mcOksCG5s5 — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) October 10, 2025

It reads: “📰 Castleford Tigers can confirm that Muizz Mustapha has been released from the remainder of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

“We wish Muizz all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers.”