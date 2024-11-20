Castleford Tigers confirm return of youngster following Leeds Rhinos departure

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the return of Kieran Hudson ahead of 2025 following the youngster’s departure from Leeds Rhinos.

Hudson, now 24, linked up with Leeds ahead of the 2024 campaign following his initial exit from Castleford.

The prop had been contracted until the end of next season at Headingley, but after a campaign which saw him feature just once at senior level on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers, the Rhinos granted him a release.

And he’s now back at The Jungle, where he will aim to make his Super League bow in 2025.

Sunderland-born Hudson played for Newcastle Thunder, Midlands Hurricanes and Whitehaven prior to first joining Castleford, amassing 23 first-team appearances between that trio and scoring three tries.

But an Achilles injury ruled him out for the duration of the 2023 campaign with the Tigers, and he moved on to Leeds when Cas opted not to renew his contract.

Utilised heavily by the Rhinos in their reserves side last term, the forward’s departure was announced by Leeds back in September and Cas have now swooped to re-sign him.

They announced his return with a post on their X account (@CTRLFC) on Tuesday evening, publishing a picture of him back in training with Danny McGuire’s side.

The post, which can be seen below, reads: “✍️ Re-signed.

“👏 We are delighted to see Kieran representing the black and amber again!

“🙌 Welcome back Kieran!”

✍️ Re-signed. 👏 We are delighted to see Kieran representing the black and amber again! 🙌 Welcome back Kieran!#COYF•#TIGERSFUTURE pic.twitter.com/TSSNyDgp1a — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) November 20, 2024

Hudson is the grandson of the late Sunderland AFC legend John Holmes, who passed away in 2009 but remains the Black Cats’ highest-appearance maker of all-time to this day with 625.

The 24-year-old himself could have been plying his trade as a goalkeeper for Régis Le Bris’ side in the English Football League Championship now had things turned out differently, penning a professional deal at the Stadium of Light before opting to make the move into rugby league with Newcastle Thunder.

