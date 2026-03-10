Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of forward George Hirst on a permanent deal from Wigan Warriors.

The young forward has signed a contract until the end of the 2028 season after impressing during an initial loan spell with the club, which started at the beginning of the season.

Hirst made the move from Oldham to Wigan ahead of the 2025 season but didn’t make a first-team appearance, having been signed after impression with the Roughyeds.

But after two appearances for the Tigers, the 24-year-old has now joined the club on a long-term deal, and will continue his career in West Yorkshire.

“I’m really pleased to be signing permanently for the Tigers,” he said. “I’ve loved my time here so far and the lads and staff have been brilliant with me since I arrived. It’s a great club with passionate supporters and I’m excited to keep building here and see what we can achieve together.

“I’m happy with how things have started and I feel like I’ve settled in well. I just want to keep improving each week, build strong combinations with the boys and make sure i’m performing consistently for the team.”

Head Coach Ryan Carr added: “Since joining the club on loan, George has shown great character and a strong desire to compete and work hard for this club and his teammates.

“To be able to get George here on a permanent deal is a massive boost to our squad and I can’t wait to work with him over the next two-and-a-half years.”

The Tigers are actively bolstering their pack, specifically ahead of the 2027 season. They are already thought to have signed props Jack Brown and Robbie Mulhern going into next year.

Director of Rugby Chris Chester said: “George has fitted into our club really well in the short time he has been with us.

“He has taken his opportunity with both hands and we’re delighted he’s joining us for the next two-and-a-half years.”