Castleford Tigers confirm nine first team departures, including six 2024 recruits

Castleford Tigers have confirmed nine players will leave the Mend-A-Hose Jungle following the conclusion of the 2024 season, including a whopping six players who joined the club this year.

Fords boss, Craig Lingard, has already hinted at another overhaul of the squad, and it seems this has already begun.

Castleford Tigers confirm nine departures following 2024 season

Paul McShane’s departure was already confirmed, but he will be followed out of the exit door by new recruits Daniel Hindmarsh, Corey Hall, Elie El-Zakhem, Luis Johnson, Samy Kibula and Nixon Putt. Out of these, only Corey Hall has a confirmed destination for 2025 as he returns to Wakefield Trinity.

El-Zakhem and Putt are understood to be returning to Australia for 2025.

Elsewhere, Brad Martin and Jacob Miller will also leave the club, with the former Wakefield Trinity half-back heavily linked with a switch to Huddersfield Giants.

Commenting on the nine departures, Castleford Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson said: “We’ve got a turnover of nine players, and it happens at the end of every season with us and other clubs.

He added: “Like everyone we’re trying to improve and move forwards as a club and some of these players have had some great games for Castleford, so we want to thank them personally for everything they’ve done for Castleford Tigers on and off the field and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours whether that being retirement or moving to another club.”

“We have an exciting couple of months ahead as we continue to look into the market,” Wilson continued. “Us as a club have a couple of signings confirmed and we can’t wait to share these with you in the coming weeks.”

These departures also follow the earlier releases of back-rower Charbel Tasipale and Albert Vete.

Castleford Tigers signings

The Tigers have already announced the capture of Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini, and they have also been linked with plays for fellow Parramatta man Daejarn Asi as well as Newcastle Knights prop Mat Croker.

Speaking previously on the club’s recruitment, head coach Lingard said he was confident the club were moving in the right direction.

“I’m having conversations with the Director of Rugby, but we’re confident we are moving forward,” he said.

“Hopefully in the next week or so we can get something – whether they’re announced or not as long as the deals are done behind the scenes – but we’re hopeful it’s going to be pushed forward this week or next.”

