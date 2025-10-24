Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Liam Horne has been released by the club with immediate effect: paving the way for a surprise switch to Leigh Leopards.

Horne had one year left on his Tigers contract, having joined Castleford at the start of the 2023 season from Norths Devils. He has proven to be an influential and regular figure for the Tigers in that time.

However, Castleford are embarking on a major squad overhaul under Ryan Carr and Chris Chester going into 2026, and Horne was given permission to seek opportunities elsewhere.

That alerted Leigh to the situation, who have now agreed a deal to sign the 27-year-old for 2026 and beyond to add to their growing contingent of Papua New Guineans at the club.

Castleford said in a brief statement: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Liam Horne has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere. We wish Liam all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers.”

The Tigers are well covered for options at hooker, with Liam Hood set to be their starting nine going into next year following his switch from Wakefield Trinity.

Crucially, Horne’s exit allows the Tigers to free up a spot on their overseas quota to do some more business. Speculation has linked them with a move for Gold Coast’s Tom Weaver.

The Tigers have made a huge number of signings for next year ahead of Carr’s first season in charge. The likes of Fiji international Semi Valemei, Souths winger Mikaele Ravalawa and Canterbury’s Blake Taaffe are heading to West Yorkshire in 2026.

And their business may not be done yet either, with Horne set to depart for pastures new, with Leigh adding him to their squad as they look to cement their position in the upper echelons of Super League.