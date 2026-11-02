Castleford Tigers complete transfer deal for NRL forward for 2027

Castleford Tigers are set to add to Paul Rowley’s squad further for 2027 – after verbally agreeing on a deal to sign Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jack Todd.

Todd will join Castleford on an initial one-year deal, becoming the latest addition to their rapidly-evolving squad at the OneBore Stadium under Rowley.

The 24-year-old has only made four NRL appearances, but his age allows the Tigers to be able to bring him to Super League and hand him an opportunity to impress.

Castleford tie up Jack Todd deal

The Tigers have been on the hunt for a strike forward for some time, with a number of transfer options available to them.

They were looking at a deal for St George forward Josh Kerr, but he is seemingly set to sign a multi-year deal with Hull FC elsewhere in Super League.

But Todd now is heading for West Yorkshire, with the 24-year-old earmarked to be their starting 13 under Rowley.

He will be part of a new-look pack that also involves the likes of Robbie Mulhern, who is among the high-profile additions at a much-changed Castleford setup in 2027.

Tigers quota exits likely

Any potential deal for Todd being complete increases the likelihood of more departures – as they are already over the allocation of 10 quota players as it is.

Castleford have 11 players contracted from overseas, meaning they would need to release two just to be able to fit Todd in.

Their current quota players are: Blake Taaffe, Semi Valemei, Mikaele Ravalawa, Tom Weaver, Renouf Atoni, Krystian Mapapalangi, Brock Greacen, Damien Cook, Tyrell Sloan, Mat Feagai and Mason Lino.

However, Ravalawa and Weaver’s time at the club appears to be all-but over, with both moved on in the coming weeks. There is also a high chance of Semi Valemei’s Castleford career being cut short, despite impressing for Fiji in the Rugby League World Cup.

But with Todd arriving to bolster the pack further, Castleford will now look for reinforcements in the outside backs. Should Ravalawa, Weaver and Valemei all depart, it would give them one more quota space they can potentially fill.