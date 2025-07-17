Castleford Tigers coaching update as timeframe and shortlist explained

Castleford Tigers have narrowed the shortlist for their new coach to five names, with candidates from the UK and overseas to be interviewed in the coming days.

Interim coach and director of rugby Chris Chester is leading the hunt for Danny McGuire’s replacement, with no fixed timeframe on when they hope to make an appointment.

However, he has revealed that they have progressed the search to such an extent where various candidates have been told their application will go no further, and a firm shortlist of applicants has been drawn up.

Those candidates will be interviewed over the next week, with Chester admitting there were some ‘currently in jobs’, as well as individuals from both sides of the world.

“There’s a split; I won’t tell you what that split is,” Chester said when asked if there were candidates from the UK and Australia on the shortlist. “I’ve been upbeat and positive about the applicants we’re going to interview over the next three or four days.

“There’s some good quality coaches who have put their names forward. There’s also some good quality coaches we’ve thanked for applying but it’s not the right time for us this year. We’re well ahead of where we need to be but we won’t rush into anything.”

Chester reiterated on multiple occasions the club would not rush any decision on the head coach, and strongly hinted any new man would not take charge until the opening day of pre-season training for 2026.

“He definitely needs to be here for day one of pre-season and hopefully a number of weeks before that,” Chester said. “It’s looking that the longer we go, it’s highly unlikely someone will be in before the end of the season.

“It’s one that we’ve got to take our time with and we will take our time with. It needs to be right and we’re quite far down the line with talking to agents and then we’re talking to coaches both here in the UK and overseas.

“I’m looking forward to it, the sooner I’m out of the hot-seat the better for me and my family. It’s one that we’ve just got to get right. Between myself, Martin (Jepson), the board and Danny Wilson we’ll get that right. I’ll make sure I get the playing group right for 2026.”

Chester will take interim charge again this weekend against Warrington Wolves, and admitted it was ‘highly unlikely’ this would be his final match in the dugout.

He said: “It’s highly unlikely. There’s a number of coaches who are currently in jobs at this moment in time and the right thing for them to do is to see the season out.

“We’ve got an interview process that i will be heavily involved with and we’ll come to a collective decision on who that perfect fit is. If it comes before the end of the season, brilliant. If not, then it’s up to myself and the coaches – who have done a fantastic job.”

