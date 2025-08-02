Castleford Tigers coach reveals gruesome injury following St Helens defeat as overseas star hospitalised

Castleford star Zac Cini required a hospital visit for stitches on a serious head injury after their defeat at St Helens, interim Tigers head coach Chris Chester confirmed.

The Tigers, whose replacement for Danny McGuire is yet to be confirmed, were beaten 40-0 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night having found themselves 26-0 down by the break.

Late on in the game, centre Cini was forced off following a huge collision with a Saints star which looked far from pretty.

And post-match, Director of Rugby Chester – who is standing in as Cas’ head coach – revealed that the collision had seen the Australian sent to hospital.

Recruited by the Tigers ahead of this season having been plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup, Cini has scored five tries in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Chester detailed: “He looked like Rocky Balboa when he came off! His eye was all (swollen). He had a big cut, which I think needs stitching.

“I don’t know whether he was knocked out, but he’s obviously had a big collision there.

All his eye’s swollen up, so he’s going to hospital as we speak.

“I’ll probably know more later tonight when Zac and the doctor come away from the hospital, but it didn’t look great.”

It’s unconfirmed whether Cini failed a HIA, but if he did, he will miss out next weekend when Cas make the trip to Super League leaders Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

