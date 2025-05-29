Castleford boss Danny McGuire has revealed that Tigers forward Muizz Mustapha has fractured his cheekbone, with the timeline on his recovery still unknown.

Mustapha was forced off the field for a HIA in the dying embers of last Saturday afternoon’s 29-6 defeat against Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle.

Post-match, McGuire confirmed that the 25-year-old had passed that HIA, but he has not been included in Cas’ 21-man squad for Friday night’s trip to Warrington Wolves.

And now, it’s evident why that’s the case, with the Nigerian-born ace having broken his cheekbone in the collision with Sam Lisone which forced him off last weekend.

Castleford Tigers coach reveals fresh injury blow as prognosis unclear

Ahead of their trip to Warrington, Tigers head coach McGuire held his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning.

The 42-year-old explained: “He (Mustapha) has actually got a small fracture in his cheekbone.

“We’re waiting for further news on that as to how long that will keep him out, whether that will be at extended period or if he’s going to be able to protect it and carry on playing.

“He’s tough, is Muizz. He’ll stick his hand up and carry on playing, but we’re waiting on more information there from the specialist. Hopefully it won’t be too long.”

Elsewhere, Cas will be without fellow forward Tom Amone at the Halliwell Jones Stadium following his failed HIA against Leeds.

Amone had also been carrying a groin injury, but there’s more positive news on that, with McGuire saying: “I don’t think it’s anything major, I think it’s settled down pretty quickly.

“He seems okay and he says he’s fine. He didn’t have any issues after the game regarding the concussion, it was a big collision, but when you’ve got two 18-stone men running at each other, there’s always going to be an outcome.

“Tom threw his body in there and came off second best. I’m hoping he’ll be fine for the game after the break (in the Super League fixture schedule for the Challenge Cup final).”