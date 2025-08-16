Castleford Tigers’ interim coach Chris Chester admits the chances of signing Elliot Wallis on a permanent deal for 2026 are low.

Wallis has rejoined the Tigers on a loan deal for the rest of 2025 and will make his second debut for the club in Saturday afternoon’s clash with Leeds Rhinos.

The Tigers acted quickly to bring the winger back after a season-ending injury to Josh Hodson, who has had surgery on a thumb injury.

But Chester admitted that with a major rebuild looming at the Tigers in the off-season and Wallis under contract at Huddersfield for 2026, the prospect of a permanent deal is, at this stage, remote.

“As it stands it’s a short-term fix,” he said.

“Everyone is playing for a contract for 2026 and everyone is on notice. Everybody knows Elliot is an outstanding young player he carries the ball strong.. never say never. But he’s also contracted for another year at Huddersfield.”

Wallis’ arrival comes as Castleford face up to another long-term absentee in the outside backs, with Hodson picking up a problem in the defeat to Hull KR.

“It was a no-brainer really for us to bring Elliot in,” Chester said.

“We lost Josh Hodson with a fractured thumb and we’re literally down to bare minimum in terms of outside backs.

“Josh has had an operation on that thumb so he’s another on the long list of outside backs which is a shame for him, having come back last week.

“That’s his first game in a long time for us, and it’s going to be a season-ender. In terms of Elliot it was a no-brainer and big thanks to Huddersfield for allowing us to bring him in. He’s been here before, he’s still a young kid and he knows what we’re all about.”

READ NEXT: Salford owners urged to ‘tell the truth’ as bold invitation extended to explain plans