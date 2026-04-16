Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr has said he is ‘definitely’ hopeful the club will secure a replacement fullback for Blake Taaffe in the coming weeks.

The Tigers have been active in the transfer market since Taaffe suffered a season-ending injury in the opening round of the 2026 season. Without him, Castleford have badly struggled and have trialled several different players in the role.

But Carr has now hinted for the first time that there may be a positive outcome in sight in terms of the search to find a new fullback.

He admitted in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that they are still engaged in conversations on both sides of the world about finding a new signing – and could now be close to a breakthrough.

“There’s been a lot of phone calls,” Carr said.

“It always hurts you losing a big name signing like that in Round 1, he’s someone that has a huge impact. We’ve had him and Hoody (Liam Hood) out all year and that’s not an excuse, it’s just a reality. We’ve just got to make sure whoever is in the one jersey does the best they can.”

When asked if he was confident they would secure someone, Carr replied: “Yeah, definitely. It won’t be through a lack of effort, put it that way.”

Things do not get any easier for Castleford this weekend, who sit bottom of Super League after seven rounds and face a daunting trip to Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Carr admitted he holds Matt Peet’s side in high regard.

He said: “They’re a great team, they’re big and fast and physical – they’ve got it all. It’ll be similar to the last game we had. The Wakefield-Wigan game was a really good one to watch and they played similar styles to each other. We’re going to have to make sure we’re at our absolute best.”

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