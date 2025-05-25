Castleford boss Danny McGuire delivered a mix bag of news on the injury front after the Tigers’ defeat at home against Leeds Rhinos, with skipper Sam Wood set to be sidelined for ‘a few weeks’.

England international Wood, who was handed the captaincy at The Jungle ahead of 2025, was named in McGuire’s initial 21-man squad.

But come match day, he wasn’t included in the 18 – with Louis Senior deputising at centre in his place.

Ireland international Senior went on to catch the eye and scored Cas‘ only try, but Saturday afternoon’s all-West Yorkshire clash ended in a 29-6 defeat on home soil.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Castleford v Leeds conclusions – Overseas Tigers man does himself no favours as Rhinos duo shine…

Castleford Tigers coach issues injury update with fresh blows suffered in Leeds Rhinos defeat

Post-match, Tigers head coach McGuire explained that Wood’s absence was through a shoulder issue which has troubled his skipper for a number of weeks.

McGuire detailed: “He (Wood) played through it and played tough the past few weeks.

“Woody will be a few weeks away (from returning).”

Saturday’s loss to Leeds also brought concern for two of Cas’ forwards in Tom Amone and Muizz Mustapha.

Amone was forced off for a HIA in the first half, which the Sky Sports team confirmed he’d failed.

Mustapha also went off for a HIA in the dying embers, and though McGuire confirmed post-match that the Nigeria-born prop had passed his test, there wasn’t positive news on Amone.

Cas travel to Warrington Wolves next Friday night before Super League takes a break for the Challenge Cup final, and the Fords chief said: “We lost Tom Amone to concussion.

“Tom was okay in the end, but it was a decent knock. He misses next week.

“He was carrying a groin problem anyway, so it might be a blessing.

“It leaves us light in the middle physically. It’s a problem, but we will deal with it.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Why are Wigan Warriors flying under the radar in 2025? The question that needs answering…