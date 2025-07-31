Castleford Tigers coach hunt update as announcement date confirmed

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has confirmed the club will have a new head coach in place by the end of next week.

The Fords have been searching for their next permanent boss following the controversial dismissal of Danny McGuire earlier this month, with interviews taking place over the past few weeks.

Love Rugby League understands the club have narrowed the search to five leading candidates, with Ryan Carr, Ian Watson, Daniel Holdsworth, Jim Lenihan and Michael Crawley all in the picture to take up the post.

‘By next Friday we’ll have a head coach’

But now, it seems Castleford are edging ever closer to making their decision, with Chester confirming they aim to announce their decision by next Friday.

“I’ve spoke to certain individuals over the last seven days. I’ve got a couple more calls to make and a couple more interviews at the back end of this week and early next week, but I’ve narrowed the search down to five,” Chester told members of the media ahead of their game against St Helens.

“We’ll interview those five over the next few days. We have a board meeting next Friday and I’d like to think by next Friday we’ll have a head coach or we’ll have announced a head coach. That’s certainly the plan. It’s been a busy few days.”

“All the candidates we’ve had, I’ve said a few times that in excess of 20 candidates from the UK and overseas. It’s been very difficult to narrow that down to the number we have narrowed it down to. But I’m very impressed with the candidates we’ve had apply for the job.

“There are some surprising ones, but it’s been great. Just having those conversations with the coaches, and being impressed with the vision and where the club wants to go. Discussing recruitment plans and players we want to bring in, I’ve been really happy with the quality of candidates we’ve had.”

However, he added that while the announcement will come sooner rather than later, he will still likely see out the season as the club’s interim head coach.

“We’d like to get an announcement in, but a lot of these guys are contracted to clubs. Four out of the five are contracted overseas. They would like to do the right thing and finish the season off at their respective clubs. It will be an appointment where the guy is here for the first day of pre-season.

“I’ve just got to manage these next seven to eight weeks.”

Chester has been in place as the club’s interim boss since the dismissal of McGuire, and has a record of one win and one defeat during his brief tenure.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League owner suggests move to SIXTEEN teams after expansion

👉🏻 Leading Super League coach ‘unsure’ on expansion as key problem queried

👉🏻 Castleford star’s season over after surgery on horror injury confirmed as possible debut hinted

👉🏻 Super League Predictions: Three heavy victories tipped as big hitters return to form