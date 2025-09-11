Castleford Tigers coach confirms overseas star’s exit as Sam Wood link to Hull FC addressed

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has confirmed Jeremiah Simbiken will leave the club at the end of the season, with the Papua New Guinea star set to return home.

Simbiken joined the Fords ahead of the 2025 season, but has been limited to just 14 appearances for the club due to both injuries and suspensions.

Chester also confirmed he has already played his final game for the club, with the back-rower suspended for their upcoming clash against Wigan Warriors and also now ruled out of their final game of the season against St Helens with a broken arm.

His now confirmed departure also comes just hours after the club announced the signing of Hull FC forward Jordan Lane on a four-year deal.

‘I think he’s just wanting to get home’

“Jerry’s off-contract at the end of the year, and he’ll be going home,” said Chester. “There’s been no discussion with his agent; I think he’s just wanting to get home and give that arm time to heal.

“He’s been a really good player for us this year. Unfortunately, through suspensions and injuries, he’s not been able to fulfil that potential, but when he has played, he’s been ver,y very good and very physical.

“We thank him for his services at Castleford Tigers in what has been a very difficult year.”

Simbiken now joins George Griffin and Josh Simm on the confirmed departures list ahead of the 2026 season, but it is understood that a large number of players will be let go at the end of the current season.

One name who has also been linked with a move away from the club is current skipper Sam Wood.

Reports have emerged that the England international centre is attracting interest from Hull FC for next year, with John Cartwright’s side losing Jordan Rapana to retirement, but Chester has downplayed any talk of a possible exit.

“I’ve not received any interest for Sam Wood, but I’ve seen the reports,” Chester detailed.

“As it stands at this moment in time, Sam Wood is a Castleford Tigers player who has 12 months on his contract.

“Like everything, if a player were to come to myself or Ryan (Carr) and say they’ve got the chance of a two or three-year deal at another club, then we would have to look at that and weigh everything up.”

