Castleford Tigers coach confirms decision on off-contract stalwart’s future following Wakefield win

Off-contract stalwart George Griffin will depart Castleford at the end of the season, the Tigers’ Director of Rugby Chris Chester has confirmed.

Versatile forward Griffin joined Castleford ahead of the 2020 campaign, and went on to feature in their Challenge Cup final defeat to St Helens under the Wembley arch the following year.

Having penned a three-year contract extension back in 2022, Friday night’s 26-22 victory over rivals Wakefield Trinity at The Jungle brought his 108th appearance for the Fords.

But until after that game, his future had remained unclear as one of the club’s many off-contract figures.

Now though, it has been made official that the 33-year-old’s time as a Cas player is nearing an end, with Director of Rugby Chester confirming that he won’t feature in new head coach Ryan Carr’s plans next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after their win over Wakefield, Chester said: “I thought, physically, we were outstanding, certainly in that first 40 minutes.

“I thought Joe Westerman was very good and Joe Stimson was very good through the middle.

“Griff, that’s his last home game for Castleford Tigers and you could see how much that meant to George.

“He’s been a real good player for this club, and he’s still got two more games to go, but that’s just been an unbelievable effort from everybody.”

Oxford-born Griffin – who is now also a published author having released a children’s book – donned a shirt for Hull KR, London Broncos, Salford Red Devils and Wakefield prior to joining the Tigers.

With more than 260 senior appearances on his CV, it remains to be seen where his next move will come after he rounds off his time at Cas with trips to Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Older brother Josh has already seen his departure from Wakefield and subsequent move to Super League hopefuls York for 2026 announced.

