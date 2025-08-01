Castleford Tigers chief teases youth strategy amid glowing ‘conveyor belt’ praise

Castleford Tigers interim head coach Chris Chester insists a number of youth prospects could make their Super League bows this season, with an eye to build a squad filled with homegrown talent.

Chester’s words also come after he admitted he could look to make widespread changes to his side, as plans turn towards 2026.

At the time of writing, Castleford Tigers sit 10th in the Super League table and are 12 points adrift of Wakefield Trinity in sixth.

‘We’re starting to see a conveyor belt coming through’

Castleford are blessed with some really exciting young talents pushing through the ranks as well. Full-back Fletcher Rooney is arguably the pick of the academy graduates at the club, with him making 11 senior appearances to date and now getting a consistent run of Super League games as well, while Cain Robb and Sam Hall both continue to gain valuable Super League experience as well.

Elsewhere, half-back Jensen Windley and winger Andy Djeukessi have both cracked the wider 21-man squad for this weekend’s clash against St Helens, with the interim boss confirming at least one of the two will feature in his match-day 17 as well.

“Castleford have been notorious for producing young talent over the years,” Chester said. “Fletcher is one of those guys, Jensen is another, Andy and Akim (Metvejev) as well, so we’re starting to see a conveyor belt coming through the system and that’s credit to people behind the scenes who have identified those kids.

“I’m genuinely excited. Fletcher is playing now and Jensen and Andy are there or thereabouts. It’s nice to see, and I think it’s nice to see for the town of Castleford as well. They really get behind the local kids.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them develop over the next 12 months.”

The Fords aren’t alone in producing Super League-ready talent either. St Helens duo Harry Robertson and George Whitby have dazzled in their top-flight appearances to date, Leeds Rhinos have also seen Presley Cassell, Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb star this season and Huddersfield Giants have also seen George Flanagan Jr burst into the side and become an important member of the squad.

Elsewhere, Hull FC earned high plaudits for their work in blooding young talent last season. Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron and Davy Litten, among others, were all afforded a run of Super League games towards the back end of the campaign, which has paid dividends this season with the trio becoming regular features in the starting 13. That trend has continued this season, too, with Jack Charles also being given an extended run in the first-team.

‘It’s hugely important for the club and the town’

Teams up and down the division are now opting to deploy youngsters rather than look for quick fixes with short-term loans, but that position is coming under threat.

From next season, the non-domestic allowance is being raised from 8 to 10 players, which could see several youngsters pushed outside of the regular squads and back into the reserves.

But, despite the changes, Chester still feels the production lines will be important for the Fords in this new era.

“It’s hugely important for the club and the town. Castleford people want to see Cas lads doing well, and we’ve always seemed to blood some good young kids here. We have some good people behind the scenes who are in schools watching games.

“In the next five to 10 years, it would be great to see a team made up of Cas lads playing for their hometown team. That’s certainly a goal of ours over that period, but there’s a lot of hard work to do before then.”

That dream of a squad filled with homegrown players might be edging closer too, with Chester revealing some of the players who could feature in Castleford’s remaining games.

“I think Daniel Sarbah, Akim and Jensen (Windley) are probably the three that could play in the first-team once they’ve got consistent footy behind them.

“Then on top of Andy (Djeukessi) and Fletcher (Rooney), there are five young kids that have come through the system.”

