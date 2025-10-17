Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson has doubled down on his promise to turn the club into a top-six Super League side, amid a ‘disappointing’ IMG score drop.

The Fords saw their IMG score fall to 14.6 and thus handed a B Grade status, while they also slipped down to 11th place in the ladder after being leapfrogged by Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Despite this dip, Castleford have retained their status in the top flight for another year, which will be welcome news ahead of a major rebuild under new head coach Ryan Carr.

There is no denying the Tigers have high hopes heading into 2026. The appointment of Carr, plus the arrivals of Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Rivalawa, Semi Valemei, Jordan Lane, Jack Ashworth, Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood and Darnell McIntosh have fuelled a renewed sense of optimism on the pitch, while a facelift around the newly-named OneBore Stadium suggests things are also starting to take shape off it as well.

‘I remain committed to doing everything within my power to help Cas become a top-six Super League club’

While the drop in their IMG score and overall grade could threaten to derail that feeling, owner Jepson is confident that the future remains bright for his club.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to write to you all to ensure that you are aware that, despite a drop in our IMG grade, the future remains bright for Cas Tigers,” he said in an open letter.

“We are disappointed by the score and the grade, and we know that you will be too — but disappointment is all we should feel, because we know that everything looks much more positive for 2026.

“We are staying in the Super League. There is no additional revenue won or lost by being a Grade B rather than a Grade A, and we now need to put 2025 firmly behind us and focus on our Centenary year. Planning for 2026 began midway through last season. Ryan Carr will be arriving in the country imminently to coach a squad that we can all be genuinely excited about.

“I feel for Danny (Wilson, club chief executive) and the staff who are at the Club day to day. Every indication we received throughout the year suggested that we would repeat last year’s score. Unfortunately, our lack of a media department earlier in the season, combined with a justified drop in attendance due to poor performance, has left us short of the standard we expect.

“We already know that my investment, along with the percentage of non-centralised turnover for 2026, is going to see us reach Grade A once again — and I am sure that Chris and Ryan will help ensure we have more success on the field too. I remain committed to doing everything within my power to help Cas become a top-six Super League club — not just next year, but for many years to come.

Work is well underway at the OneBore Stadium to ensure conditions are better for the players and for supporters too. This is a new era for our Club, and we can already see from Membership sales that you are joining us on this journey. Together, we are going to create something special.

Thank you for your continued support — let’s look ahead confidently, as one.”

Also commenting, Tigers CEO Wilson added: “We have to put 2025 behind us. We remain in Super League for our Centenary year, and we know that something exciting is building here at Cas Tigers. We have a new coach, lots of new signings, and huge levels of improvements being made around the stadium.

“Our membership numbers are tracking way ahead of last season already, and we are confident that we can have a memorable season, which will automatically drive our IMG score up. We want to thank the fans for their continued support — let’s look ahead to the future together.”

His comments also come after Castleford director of rugby, Chris Chester, also outlined his belief that they could compete for the play-offs next season, despite a second bottom-two finish in three years.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 IMG Gradings revealed as Hull KR top class and new-look Super League confirmed

👉🏻 Ranking every club’s IMG grading as Bradford’s Super League return officially confirmed

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils make bold vow after IMG gradings revealed despite uncertain future

👉🏻 How Bradford Bulls’ IMG score increased to secure Super League return