Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has become the latest Super League boss to share his frustrations around the Captain’s Challenge, and particularly the time it takes for a decision to be reached.

Having been used for a number of years in the NRL, the Captain’s Challenge was introduced into the British game ahead of 2025.

All televised games, including every Super League fixture, see both teams begin the match with a Captain’s Challenge which can be used to contest a decision made by a referee.

If their challenge is successful – or returned as inconclusive – then the decision is reversed in their favour and they retain the right to challenge again later on in the game.

But if a challenge, at any point, is deemed unsuccessful, the side then loses the right to contest any further decisions.

Castleford Tigers boss hits out at Captain’s Challenge as frustrations aired

Plenty of head coaches across Super League have shared their annoyance at the process of the system, and how long decisions have taken already this term, including St Helens boss Paul Wellens and Huddersfield Giants chief Luke Robinson.

42-year-old McGuire has now added to that, sharing his feelings during his appearance on Sky Sports’ ‘The Bench‘ podcast.

During the podcast, the Tigers boss detailed: “I’ll give you a rugby-related one (annoyance) that is really irking me at the minute… the Captain’s Challenge.

“If we keep it, there needs to be a timeframe on it, because it just takes too long.

“The game’s too slow now.”

Some Super League games this season have come close to two hours in length due to various stoppages, with plenty of supporters also expressing their disapproval at the time matches are taking.

On the same wavelength, McGuire continued: “I was having a debate with someone the other day because I can’t work out how players are tired now.

“There are that many stoppages in the game when we’re sat there for three or four minutes, the Captain’s Challenge (included), and I’m like, ‘come on!’

“Our game has always been about strength and speed, people getting fatigued and tiring, getting into the battle.

“Stop stopping the game.”

