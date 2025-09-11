Castleford Tigers coach confirms double injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

Castleford Tigers’ Director of Rugby Chris Chester has confirmed that neither Zac Cini or Jason Qareqare will feature against Wigan Warriors, despite the pair being named in the initial 21-man squad.

Both Cini, who has been suffering with a cheekbone injury, and Qareqare – who has been nursing a hamstring problem – have both endured extended spells on the sidelines.

The duo returned to the Tigers‘ 21-man squad named on Wednesday afternoon alongside young star Jenson Windley, with Jeremiah Simbiken suspended and front-rower Hugo Salabio having been recalled by parent club Hull FC. Alfie Lindsey has also dropped out.

Cas make the trip to Wigan for their penultimate game of the campaign sat tenth on the Super League ladder.

‘I’m hopeful both those individuals will play next week’

“It’s probably a week too soon for both (Cini and Qareqare),” confirmed Chester in his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning.

“Confidence wise for Zac with that cheekbone, and for Jason… we’ve named them in the 21 because we’re down to just 19 players.

“I’m hopeful both those individuals will play next week, though.

“Zac needs to finish some testing and do some contact, and Jason’s just got to have another full week of training with us. He got through what he needed to get through this week, but it’s just come too soon.

“We look forward to both those guys next week.”

The Tigers’ final game of the year sees them visit another play-off side in St Helens next weekend, but for now, the absence of the pair likely leaves Chester with the same outside-backs from their win over rivals Wakefield Trinity last time out.

Will Tate and loanee Elliot Wallis will likely retain their spots on the wing, with the latter having grabbed a try against Wakefield.

captain Sam Wood and Louis Senior are also expected to keep their spots in the centres as well.

Continuity within their backline is a rare feat for the Fords, with Chester making changes in each of their last six games.

‘We need to go there and turn up with that same intent and attitude’

While that continuity will be a big boost to the squad, especially given they helped Chester’s side clinch a solid 26-22 win over their nearest and dearest last time out, they face a tough test against a Wigan Warriors side hoping to book their place in the top two.

“We go over there with a fighting chance,” said Chester of the challenge facing his side. “But we know what to expect. They’re just so physical, so we have to match that.

“We go over there with a lot of hope. The last time we played them we more than matched them physically, they had a pretty strong squad that day and this one isn’t far off their best squad.

“They’re looking to build some momentum going into the play-offs, but we go over with a fighting chance. We have nothing to lose.

“We’ll play like we did last week with a smile on our face and play with some positive energy. If that gets us a win, then happy days.

“It’s important for us to back up a performance, we’ve not been able to do that all season. We need to go there and turn up with that same intent and attitude and just give it everything we’ve got. That’s all I ask as a coach, that’s all the fans want, and all we as a club want. We’ve got a team that will give everything.”

