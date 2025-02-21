Castleford Tigers boosted by return of key man for St Helens clash

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has confirmed star back-rower Alex Mellor is set to play a part in their round two clash against St Helens.

The forward, who was named vice-captain ahead of the new campaign, has missed a large chunk of their pre-season and their opening defeat to Hull KR through injury.

Alex Mellor set for Castleford Tigers return

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s clash with the Saints this weekend, who come into the game after their 82-0 drubbing of Salford in round one, McGuire confirmed Mellor would slot straight back into the back-row.

“Good, it’s really big for us,” he said. “He looks after himself really well, he’s a good professional and he’s back quicker than expected and I think he’ll be a big boost for us this weekend.”

The return of Mellor will likely mean Josh Hodson would likely drop out of the match-day squad, however, McGuire was full of praise for the centre following a strong showing in the back-row against Hull KR.

MORE CAS NEWS: Danny McGuire provides comprehensive recruitment update with ‘attractable’ admission made

“Josh Hodson has been good there (in the back-row). It’s not a position he’s massively familiar with but I do see a future for him there, he’s has done a good job there.”

He added: “But with Alex coming back in, he’s one of our leaders and is our vice-captain and will be a big addition for us.”

Mellor has become a key man in the Tigers pack since joining the club from Leeds Rhinos in 2022, notching 63 appearances since and scoring 11 tries.

McGuire keeping faith after Hull KR effort

Whilst Mellor is already one confirmed change to the starting line-up, McGuire revealed he feels the players who featured last time out against Hull KR deserve to keep their spot in the team.

“It’ll be very similar to the team that played last week,” he said. “I think the lads that played deserve that, most of them anyway, with their effort and the way they went about things. They get a chance to have another go and hopefully, they play with that same commitment.”

DON’T MISS: Brad Arthur addresses Leeds Rhinos ten-year contract rumours with emphatic answer

He added: “That (performance against Hull KR) was a bit more of what we’re about and what we’re trying to create. We need to just go and do it again, and believe we can compete with these teams that are probably in a better position than us at the minute.”

“We’re creating a good environment here where players want to work hard and are committed to what we’re trying to do, so it’s about making sure we play well for each other and come off the pitch knowing you’ve done your best and competed for your mate next to you.”

One potential change could be new signing Lee Kershaw, who has joined the club on a two-week loan deal from Hull KR, and McGuire said he is seeing if there’s a way to include in.

“We’ve got Lee Kershaw on loan for a couple of weeks, and we’re still finding out if he finds a way in.”

The former Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos man has been included in the wider 21-man squad for the clash at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this weekend.

LRL SUGGESTS: NRL reveal interest in buying Super League with huge admission made