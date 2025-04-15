Castleford Tigers bolster forward pack as Super League duo make loan moves

Castleford Tigers have announced the loan signings of Hugo Salabio from Hull FC and Jordan Dezaria from Catalans Dragons, on season-long and one-month bases respectively.

Salabio, who has already featured on dual-registration for Doncaster in the Championship, this term joins Cas for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Hull though will retain a two-week recall option on the prop which can be used at any point during the season.

Dezaria meanwhile joins the Tigers from Catalans having fallen out of favour in Perpignan, not playing for the Dragons since March 22, coincidentally against Cas.

The 28-year-old’s loan is initially on a one-month basis, with the two clubs to decide whether to extend it beyond that.

Salabio and Dezaria, who are both French internationals, saw their arrivals at The Jungle announced on Tuesday morning.

Marseille-born Salabio, a one-time France international, joined Hull ahead of 2025 and has featured five times across all competitions for FC this term.

With his sole appearance for Doncaster thrown in, he now has 24 senior appearances to his name in the British game having played his very first in a Toulouse Olympique shirt back in 2021.

Cas will become the seventh different club the 24-year-old donned a shirt for after Toulouse, Catalans, Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants, Hull and Doncaster. He still awaits his first senior try.

Avignon native Dezaria has 103 appearances and five tries to his name at club level, made between Catalans, Leigh, Oldham, Workington Town and Toulouse.

Having made his international bow in October 2021 against England, he now has five caps on his CV for France.

His sole international try came in 2022 during the group stages of the most recent Rugby League World Cup, scoring in a 34-12 win against Greece.

