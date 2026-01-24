Castleford Tigers appoint new captain as Ryan Carr era begins

Castleford Tigers have named Alex Mellor as their captain for the 2026 Super League.

The back-rower, who was a vice captain in 2025, has been handed the armband following the departure of former captain Sam Wood, who has joined York Knights ahead of their first campaign in Super League.

Mellor, 31, has made over 200 Super League appearances, representing Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos in the competition before making the move to Castleford in 2022. He has made 89 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 15 tries.

He was named player of the year and players’ player of the year last season and has now been trusted with the captaincy by new head coach Ryan Carr ahead of their pre-season clash with St Helens today.

“It’s an honour to lead you boys out,” Mellor said in a clip released by the Tigers on their social media channels.

“I think there are a lot of us in this room that have been through some pretty dark years here but I think with what Carry has brought with the belief, the players we’ve signed and the will to win in this group, I really do think we can do something special. It’s going to be an honour to lead you out every week.”

Carr added: “It’s a huge honour in such a big year for us in our 100th year as a club and I know you’re going to do a good job in that role. But there are a lot of good leaders in this group, everyone is a leader in their own way and we’ve got to make sure we all support Mells in the decision he makes and jump on board because we’re all in it together.”

The Tigers will take on Doncaster or Newcastle Thunder in the Challenge Cup in two weeks time before starting their Super League campaign against Wigan Warriors.