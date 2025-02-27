Castleford Tigers announce veteran forward’s departure following ‘really honest discussion’

Castleford have confirmed the departure of veteran forward Liam Watts with immediate effect following a ‘really honest discussion’ with Tigers head coach Danny McGuire.

Watts, who will turn 35 in July, is a product of hometown club Cas’ youth system and made his senior bow for them back in the Challenge Cup against local community outfit Lock Lane.

Having departed after that sole game, he eventually returned to The Jungle in 2018 and has since featured in a further 147 games for the Fords, including the 2021 Challenge Cup final defeat to St Helens under the Wembley arch.

Earning a spot in the 2019 Super League Dream Team, the prop was also named Castleford’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters Club Player of the Year alongside scooping the ‘Immortals Award’ voted for by club legends.

A one-time England Knights international, Watts’ total career appearance tally now stands at 379 having donned a shirt for Hull KR, Gateshead Thunder (now Newcastle), Hull FC and Doncaster in addition to the Tigers.

As Cas announced his exit on Thursday evening, he said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Cas, it’s my hometown club so it will always be in my heart and there are no hard feelings.

“I wish Magsy (Danny McGuire) and the boys well. We sat down and had an honest conversation about the future and what works best for both parties, and we have both agreed that the best thing for me and my career is to seek a new challenge.

“Like I say, I wish the club well and I look forward to what comes next.”

Watts had penned a one-year contract extension for 2025 ahead of the current campaign, but has parted ways with the West Yorkshire outfit just a few weeks into the season.

His final game in a Cas shirt came in their Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls earlier this month. He has not been named in any of McGuire‘s Super League squads since then.

The Tigers boss added: “I sat with Wattsy and we had a really honest discussion about what he wants and what I need at the club going forward.

“We agreed the time was right for him to pursue other avenues, both on and off the pitch. He is a great professional and has been a great servant to Cas.

“We wish him well with the next stage of his career and what comes next.”

