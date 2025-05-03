Castleford have confirmed Martin Jepson has become their majority shareholder, with the Tigers owner vowing to strengthen their side to one which can compete in Super League.

Businessman Jepson, who is a boyhood Cas fan, first became involved in the club in December 2023 when he purchased a 32% stake.

His desire to complete a takeover has been known for months, with numerous deadlines coming and going without any success in getting it over the line.

But now, on the day that the 2025 edition of Magic Weekend commences up in the North East, the Tigers have formally announced that Jepson has become the majority shareholder at The Jungle.

Castleford Tigers announce takeover as owner vows to strengthen side

To do so, he has purchased the shares of husband and wife duo Ian and Janet Fulton, who have held a majority share of the Fords since the early 1990s.

As Cas confirmed his takeover, Jepson said: “I am delighted to now be the majority shareholder of my boyhood club.

“I have been a Castleford fan all my life and I know what the club means to so many families in the area.

“I have taken my time to exercise my option to firstly understand the financial position and the day to day management of the club, and secondly to give me time to talk to other like minded people interested in joining me on this journey.

“I hope to be making further announcements regarding the board of the club in the near future.

“I am totally committed to seeing a stronger Castleford competing in the Super League and the club being sustainable for many generations to come.

“This is an exciting time to be associated with Castleford, whether you are a fan, a sponsor or a business partner.

“I look forward to you joining me at Wheldon Road to cheer on Danny (McGuire, head coach) and the boys.”