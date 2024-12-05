Castleford Tigers annouce ‘trip of a lifetime’ pre-season friendly with new European partnership confirmed

Castleford Tigers have announced a ‘trip of a lifetime’ pre-season friendly with Spanish Rugby League side Valencia Huracanes ahead of their 2025 campaign.

The game will be aimed at assisting the Spanish side grow the game in the country, and is the second pre-season friendly to be played in Europe with Hull KR and York headed to Amsterdam.

“Trip of a lifetime”

Commenting on the announcement, Castleford Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: “The trip to Spain is important for the boys, we get to do more in the warmer weather, running drills and technicals without the impact of the colder weather in the UK. The addition of the match against the Huracanes is the perfect way for the squad to test themselves and put into practice what we have been training for since November.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Hull KR launch sensational play for Salford Red Devils star with stance confirmed

He added: “We would love to see as many Cas fans as possible joining us in Spain to roar on the boys. Because it’s a low-key time of year in Spain we want to get closer to our fans, so those that come will be able to take part in some one-off events which will make the trip a trip of a lifetime.”

The match is part of a new two-year agreement between the clubs to provide warm weather pre-season camps, as well as supporting the Huracanes grow the sport in Spain and see some Tigers players also feature for the Spanish side.

Dean Buchan, chairman of Valencia Huracanes, added: “We are obviously delighted to announce this partnership with Castleford Tigers. It will have a massive effect on rugby league in Spain and hopefully start an exciting new chapter, as we look to grow the game, grow homegrown talent and the Huracanes brand.”

An exact date for the fixture is currently unknown, however, it will take place over the weekend of the 18th of January and is part of a week-long training camp.

