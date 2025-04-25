Castleford Tigers ace makes Championship switch as loan confirmed

Castleford Tigers utility Josh Hodson has joined Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on a two-week loan deal, the two clubs have confirmed.

Hodson – who will turn 25 in June – joined Cas ahead of the 2024 campaign, but played just five games last term and has only featured three times so far this year.

Having been shifted into the back-row by Tigers boss Danny McGuire when he was selected this term, he hasn’t played since a 24-14 defeat against Hull FC on March 27.

As he searches for some game time, Hodson has now been allowed to head out on loan, with Widnes being his destination.

Born in the Shropshire town of Newport, the 24-year-old’s background as a youngster was in rugby union.

But having broken through into rugby league around 2014, he is no stranger to the second tier having cut his teeth in the Championship with both London Broncos and Batley Bulldogs.

Between 2020 and 2023, while playing for those two clubs, Hodson scored 28 tries in 74 appearances.

Tigers can announce Joshua Hodson has joined Widnes Vikings on an initial two-week loan. The outside-back joins the Betfred Championship side with immediate effect and give him valuable game-time. pic.twitter.com/sCDxlTyOCK — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) April 25, 2025

As they announced his arrival on loan, Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “Bringing Josh in is great for us. If you look at his time at Batley, he was arguably the best centre in the competition.

“He’s a tall, rangy, athletic player who can score tries and is really solid in defence.

“It’s no secret that we’re struggling for bodies at the minute, but we’ve just got to get on with it and Cas have been brilliant in letting us have Josh for these next two weeks.”

The Vikings – who have taken seven competition points from their first six league games this season – travel to York this weekend, where Hodson is expected to make his debut.

He will also remain eligible for selection as Coleman’s side make the trip to newly-promoted Hunslet next weekend.

