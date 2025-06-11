Castleford Tigers ace makes another Championship move as latest loan confirmed

Castleford Tigers utility Josh Hodson has returned to the Championship for the second time this season, joining Sheffield Eagles on an initial two-week loan deal.

Hodson – who will turn 25 later this week – joined Cas ahead of the 2024 campaign, but played just five games last term and has only featured four times across all competitions so far this year.

Having been shifted into the back-row by Tigers boss Danny McGuire when he was selected this term, he hasn’t played since a 24-14 defeat against Hull FC on March 27.

The 24-year-old reverted to centre during a two-week loan stint at Widnes Vikings earlier this year which saw him feature in games against York and Hunslet.

And he is now back in the Championship for at least the next two weeks at Sheffield.

Born in the Shropshire town of Newport, Hodson’s background as a youngster was in rugby union.

But having made the switch into rugby league around 2014 following a successful trial at London, he is no stranger to the second tier having cut his teeth with both the Broncos and Batley Bulldogs.

Between 2020 and 2023, while playing for those two clubs, Hodson scored 28 tries in 74 appearances.

With the switch announced on Wednesday afternoon, this latest loan move will see him link back up with former Cas head coach Craig Lingard, who is now at the helm of Sheffield.

The Tigers’ Director of Rugby, Chris Chester, said: “It’s a great opportunity for Joshua to get some game time.

“Our reserves don’t have a fixture for a number of weeks and the loan gives him a great opportunity to get some quality game time.”

Castleford Tigers can confirm Hodson will be joining @SheffieldEagles on an initial 2 week loan deal. Director of Rugby, Chris Chester gave us an insight as to the loan move for Hodson 👇 Good luck, Josh 👊 pic.twitter.com/XEiMORebaZ — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) June 11, 2025

