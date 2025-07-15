Castleford Tigers look set for a significant squad overhaul going into 2026 if recent comments by the club’s director of rugby, Chris Chester, are to be believed.

Chester delivered a damning assessment of the current Castleford squad after their loss to Salford Red Devils on Sunday, hinting at major changes ahead.

The Tigers are about to embark on a big influx of new arrivals in the coming months, with players including Jack Ashworth and Renouf Atoni signing to join the club.

But plenty will leave, too. Some will be contracted, with discussions already underway about moving on some existing squad members who have deals beyond the end of this season.

However, top of Chester and any new coach’s in-tray will be the nine players who are off-contract – with some big decisions to be made.

That number is actually ten, but one player’s future is already finalised: Tom Amone will leave Castleford and join Hull KR in 2026. That will be a big blow, but plans are underway to replace the forward.

Starting from the back and working forwards, Castleford have two outside backs who are coming up to the final few months of their deals. Josh Simm has been a mainstay for the Tigers this season and has done okay in comparison to some of his team-mates.

Will Tate has struggled with injuries but the one game he did feature in, against Wigan Warriors, he really caught the eye. There may well be a conversation with both about being part of a new-look squad, with the pair’s best years ahead of them. What happens elsewhere in the backs could shape their futures.

Two players who look to be heading for the exit door, though, are currently out on loan at Championship clubs. Luke Hooley is with Bradford Bulls and Josh Hodson is at Sheffield Eagles, meaning that it’s safe to assume their futures lie away from Castleford in 2026.

Perhaps the most intriguing call of them all comes at half-back. At the age of 25, Rowan Milnes still has a lot of miles on the clock. But his pairing with Daejarn Asi hasn’t quite sparked and the Tigers are believed to be looking for a senior half for 2026. Could Milnes remain part of the squad, though?

Into the pack, and there are four forwards off-contract. One of them is Jeremiah Simbiken, though the Tigers do have an option on the Papua New Guinea forward if they wish to take it up.

This would have been a more difficult decision before the move to increase the overseas quota – it looks more likely Simbiken stays in the picture at the club next year now.

Another who you would expect stands a fair chance of being around for multiple reasons is George Lawler. He offers good utility value in the squad, is still at a fairly good age and has done okay for the club this season.

George Griffin’s future is slightly less clear, with a difficult decision to perhaps be made on a player who is now in his sixth season with the Tigers and is 33.

The final decision? Perhaps the most emotionally tough of them all. Joe Westerman remains one of Castleford’s most consistent forwards but he turns 36 at the end of this season. Can he go round one more time in a new-look Tigers squad?