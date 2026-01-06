Castleford Tigers 2026 pack depth assessed with Ryan Carr set to deploy new-look group

Castleford Tigers come into 2026 with an entirely new pack, following a major squad overhaul during the off-season.

Of their 11 new recruits, six have been made to give the forward unit a facelift, after years of struggles in that department.

Elsewhere, a number of their 2025 pack have also seen themselves moved down the squad number order, as new boss Ryan Carr looks to improve on another 11th-placed finish.

But, with so many changes, what does their depth chart look like? Well, here’s our take on just that.

Prop: Renouf Atoni, George Lawler, Jack Ashworth, Joe Westerman, Brad Singleton, Joe Stimson, Brock Greacen, Jimmy Beckett, Sam Hall, Ramon Silva

This used to be a problem area for the Fords, but it seems a lot stronger heading into 2026.

Ex-Wakefield man Renouf Atoni looks set to join George Lawler as the starting options, with them being handed the respective eight and 10 shirts this year, while new recruit Jack Ashworth will likely be heavily involved in the match-day 17 after making the move from Hull FC.

Joe Westerman and Brad Singleton offer plenty of experience to the group, while Joe Stimson and Brock Greacen can also cover here if needed. Jimmy Beckett’s impending arrival from Featherstone Rovers will also add further depth to the group, alongside some serious punch.

Sam Hall and Ramon ‘Razor’ Silva complete the front-row unit, but will need to take an opportunity when it presents itself given the strength of the unit now.

Hooker: Liam Hood, Chris Atkin, Aiden Doolan, Cain Robb, George Hill

While the departure of Liam Horne to Leigh would have come as a bit of a surprise, Castleford look pretty strong at hooker heading into 2026.

Liam Hood joins the club after a strong season with Wakefield and will offer plenty of experience to the group. Around him, Chris Atkin’s versatility makes him a good option to have on the bench, and will likely be the second-choice hooker this year.

Aiden Doolan is likely to sit third in the order, after arriving this off-season, while Cain Robb and George Hill round off the chart.

Back-row: Jordan Lane, Alex Mellor, Brock Greacen, Joe Stimson, George Lawler

The back-row is potentially their biggest headache for next year, with the load likely to fall on Jordan Lane and Alex Mellor. They both offer plenty of Super League experience to the squad, but regularly play full 80s too.

Around them, Greacen will be the primary back-row cover, with him likely to take up a spot on the bench, while Stimson has spent the bulk of his career in the back-row too.

George Lawler is also able to shift over if needed, after impressing there in recent seasons.

Loose forward: Joe Stimson, Joe Westerman, Chris Atkin, Brad Singleton, Brock Greacen, George Hill

13 was potentially the biggest surprise of the squad selection, with Stimson handed the 13 shirt in place of Westerman, which suggests he will be used primarily as a loose forward this year.

Having arrived midway through 2025, has Stimson started 20 games at loose forward across his career, but it’s potentially a sign that Cas will be looking to use that role slightly differently this year.

Westerman will likely remain an option at loose, as will team-mates Atkin and Singleton. All three tasted minutes here for the Fords last year, often rotating around one another in the process, and again bring that experience to the group.

Greacen is another who is able to cover loose forward if needed, while Hill is also an option.