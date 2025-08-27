Castleford Tigers have been busy in the transfer market heading into 2026, with the club now drafting in Canterbury Bulldogs back Blake Taaffe.

The versatile playmaker, who can play full-back or in the halves, is the Fords’ second signing ahead of the new season after forward Brock Greacen was announced last month, but the pair won’t be the last arrivals through the door either

Director of Rugby, Chris Chester, has made no secret that he intends to completely rebuild the squad after yet another disappointing season in Super League, and within their announcement of Taaffe, he added that it would be followed by ‘a handful of signings’ in the coming weeks.

These new arrivals, coupled with the departures of several players currently on the books, give the Castleford squad an entirely different look heading into 2026, but what does their depth chart look like right now? Well, Love Rugby League has taken a crack at breaking it down.

Full-back: Tex Hoy, Fletcher Rooney, Blake Taaffe, Jensen Windley

This area is already one of their stronger areas, and that seems to be the case again for 2026. Tex Hoy will likely command the number one jersey again next season, but Fletcher Rooney will also be pushing for further first-team minutes after a decent season – injuries aside. New recruit Taafe is also an option at full-back, as is yongster Jensen Windley after a string of games here over the past few weeks.

Winger: Mikaele Ravalawa, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Jason Qareqare, Andy Djeukessi, Alfie Lindsey, Daniel Sarbah

Castleford also seem pretty set out wide heading into next season. LRL understands South Sydney Rabbitohs back Mikaele Ravalawa is a prime target for the Fords, which will only be heightened following the rumoured exit of Josh Simm to Catalans Dragons. Elsewhere, Innes Senior will likely feature as the Fords’ other starting winger next year, but brother Louis and Jason Qareqare will also push for a spot. Their are also a group of youngsters pushing through the ranks as well, in the form of Andy Djeukessi, Alfie Lindsey and Daniel Sarbah.

Centre: Sam Wood, Zac Cini, Semi Valemei, Louis Senior, Daniel Sarbah

Shirts three and four will likely remain in the hands of Zac Cini and club captain Sam Wood for next season, with their centre options fairly settled. Semi Valemei is another rumoured target for the Fords heading into 2026, which will boost their depth in this department, while Louis Senior remains an option after a run of games here this season. Daniel Sarbah is also capable of playing centre.

Half-backs: Blake Taaffe, Daejarn Asi, Jenson Windley, Chris Atkin, Tex Hoy

This has been Castleford’s biggest headache in the past few seasons, but it seems they have their men. Latest recruit Taaffe will likely feature in the halves when he arrives, despite the bulk of his career appearances coming at full-back, while Daejarn Asi will also retain his starting shirt next season. Youngster Windley could also get more minutes in his preferred position next year, while Chris Atkin and Tex Hoy also provide extra cover should they need it.

Prop: Jack Ashworth, Renouf Atoni, George Lawler, Joe Westerman, Joe Stimson, Brad Singleton, Sam Hall, Akim Metvejev

Castleford have been crying out for some extra reinforcements in their pack, and it seems Chester has delivered. LRL understands Hull FC’s Jack Ashworth and Wakefield’s Renouf Atoni are on their way to the OneBore Stadium next season, and could come straight into the starting unit. George Lawler, Joe Westerman, Joe Stimson, Brad Singleton and Sam Hall will also likely get decent minutes in the front-row next year, while youngster Akim Metvejev is another option.

Hooker: Liam Horne, Liam Hood, Cain Robb, Chris Atkin, Alfie Horwell

Number nine is another seemingly settled unit for Castleford heading into 2026, with Liam Horne likely to hold the starting shirt. Wakefield’s Liam Hood is also set to join the Fords for next season, while Cain Robb and Atkin are also likely to feature at various points across the season. Youngster Alfie Horwell remains an option too.

Back-row: Brock Greacen, Alex Mellor, Jeremiah Simbiken, Jordan Lane, George Lawler

Another key area Castleford needed some recruits is the back-row, and they’ve done just that in the form of Brock Greacen. Elsewhere, Alex Mellor will also keep his spot in the starting team for next season. Jeremiah Simbiken and Jordan Lane are more crucial bodies within this unit, while George Lawler also has experience within the back-row too.

Loose forward: Joe Westerman, Brad Singleton, Chris Atkin, Liam Horne

Rounding off the Fords’ depth chart, Joe Westerman, Brad Singleton, Chris Atkin and Liam Horne are all likely to taste game time at loose forward next season, depending on what Ryan Carr wants out of his number 13.

