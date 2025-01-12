Castleford Tigers 2025 scout report: best 17, squad contract status, signings analysed

In the run-up to the new 2025 Super League season, Love Rugby League will be running the rule over all 12 teams to assess how they are shaping up for the campaign.

From each team’s best 17, to the big issues that are hanging over them to breakout stars to watch, every team will be put under the microscope between now and the big kick-off in mid-February.

This time, it’s Castleford Tigers. The Fords took a positive step forward in 2024 after a relegation-threatened 2023 season, but it’s yet again been a winter of change at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle with Danny McGuire taking the reigns as head coach and Sam Wood taking the captain’s armband.

Here is the full scout report on the Fords ahead of the new campaign.

Shrewd signings

Castleford have had yet another squad overhaul this year, with virtually all of their 2024 recruits heading to pastures new, but yet they have done some shrewd bits of business that leave them in a good position for the coming year.

Daejarn Asi is a brilliant recruit, and looks to be that killer halfback the Fords have longed for the past few seasons. That should then sure up their spine, and his combination with Rowan Milnes could be a nifty one. Eslewhere, Zac Cini also adds a new dynamic to their centre spots this year, which was an area of weakness last year. He should really compliment the strike option provided by new captain Wood too.

The permanent additions of Louis and Innes Senior are also very good moves. Innes made an imideate impact in 2024, playing every minute of the campaign on the wing, and Louis made a good go of it prior to his injury.

Jeremiah Simbiken adds some more size and power to their pack, which was much-needed, as does loanee Dan Okoro. Cas is also becoming a hotbed for PNG hookers, with Judah Rimbu also joining the club. His addition is an interesting one, as it could then push Liam Horne back to 13 this season.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: RFL return to Salford Red Devils with key financial decision imminent

They’ve not gone mental with signings, but all their recruits fill a gap they needed to fill and that should be applauded.

Likely debutants

Outside of the new recruits, there are a couple of youngsters who could make their debut for the Fords this year.

Alfie Horwell, Daniel Sarbah, Woody Walker, Sam Darley and Jacob Hall have all progressed through the club’s academy and look to be promising new additions. Sarabah in particular is one that excites, as he was handed the vice-captaincy role of the Academy/Reserves in 2024.

Castleford have also handed plenty of youth players their debuts in recent seasons, so there is no reason these five couldn’t get a proper go too in 2025.

Breakthrough years

As mentioned above, Castleford have given precious minutes to their youth players in recent seasons, and 2024 was no different.

There remain high hopes for young Estonian prop Akim Matvejev, after he impressed in his two outings for the Fords at the end of the campaign. Jenson Windley also gave a good account of himself in his five Super League showings last season, and will be hoping for more minutes this season too – especially with Rowan Milnes a potential injury doubt for the opening rounds.

But, most of the focus should go to Cain Robb, who enjoyed an extended run in the Fords squad last year. The hooker initially made his debut for the Tigers in 2021, but last year he made 17 appearances across the campaign. He will be one to watch this year.

Burning issues

The biggest thing hanging over Castleford this year, again, is consistency of performance.

Brodie Croft breaks silence on NRL links and Leeds Rhinos future

2024 was always going to be a year of stability off the pitch, after three head coaches in just one season in 2023, but whilst they did improve their on-field they struggled to replicate this for more than two or three games in a row.

Castleford pulled off some impressive wins last year, including big wins over Salford and London at home and two wins over Hull FC too, but that was marred by thrashings at the hands of Huddersfield, Wigan, Catalans and St Helens. To add insult to injury, they ended the campaign on a run of one win from 10.

If McGuire want his side to push back up the table, they need to find a general base level of performance and build from that. They certainly have it in them, as they showed in glimpses last year, but doing it consistently is their biggest challenge.

Squad contract situation

* Correct as of November 13, 2024

Off-contract in 2025

George Griffin, Josh Hodson, Luke Hooley, George Lawler, Rowan Milnes, Sylvester Namo, Josh Simm, Will Tate, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman

Off-contract in 2026

Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Sam Hall, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Akim Matvejev (one-year extension option), Alex Mellor, Jason Qareqare, Judah Rimbu, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Innes Senior, Louis Senior, Jenson Windley (one-year extension option), Sam Wood

Off-contract in 2027

George Hill (one-year extension option), Muizz Mustapha

Best 17

Starting 13: Tex Hoy, Innes Senior, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Jason Qareqare, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, Liam Watts, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Liam Horne

Bench: Cain Robb, Liam Watts, George Lawler, George Griffin

READ NEXT: St Helens 2025 scout report: best 17, squad contract status, signings analysed