Castleford Tigers have tied Alex Mellor down to a new long-term deal with the club – with the forward now remaining at the Super League side beyond this year.

Mellor’s contract expired at Castleford at the end of the coming season, but he has agreed a new two-year deal to ensure he stays with the Tigers until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Mellor joined Castleford midway through the 2021 season from Leeds Rhinos, having started his career with Bradford Bulls.

He has gone on to become a regular presence in the Castleford side and emerged as one of their leaders in recent years.

This year, he has arguably been the club’s player of the season so far – and that form has now been rewarded with a new contract.

Mellor admitted: “I’m delighted to sign a new long-term extension at Cas. The club is working hard on and off the field and I’m excited to be a part of the process for the next three years. I can’t wait to see where we can take this great club!”

Castleford head of rugby Chris Chester admitted he was thrilled to tie down a player like Mellor – who was believed to be in-demand from other clubs.

He said: “I’m really pleased we’ve put pen to paper with Alex. He’s been our most consistent player in the side this season and has shown extraordinary leadership on and off the field.

“He’s a big game player for this club and I’m looking forward to seeing Alex wear the Black & Amber for the next three seasons.”

The Tigers are expected to begin a major overhaul of their side in the coming months under Chester as they prepare for 2026 and beyond.

