Castleford Tigers continued their upturn under Ryan Carr with a commanding victory over newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique on Saturday evening.

The Tigers were far too good for Sylvain Houles’ men, running out into a deserved and comfortable 36-0 lead midway through the second half.

They did switch off briefly at the end to allow Toulouse to avoid being nilled, with Castleford eventually winning 36-18 after three late tries from the French side. Here are the ratings from the Tigers – with a number of players whose futures are firmly under the microscope perhaps sending a reminder to Carr they could still have a role to play..

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e: 9

Rapidly turning into a great Super League fullback. If Castleford do get their hands on Tyrell Sloan in 2026, it’ll be interesting how they fit PLT into their 17 if his development continues at this trajectory.

Louis Senior: 7

Linked up with his centre well.

Zac Cini: 8

One of his better games in a good while. Castleford so often go left and understandably so given the talent they have on that edge, but when they went right tonight, Cini showed up well.

Krystian Mapapalangi:

Jason Qareqare: 8

A constant menace and a threat whenever he carried the ball.

Daejarn Asi: 9

This was a night when so many of Castleford’s inconsistent players showed up with their best displays for a while. Asi was one of them.

Tom Weaver: 9

Played like a man who perhaps knows his future beyond this season is on the line. One of his most accomplished performances of the entire season.

George Lawler:

Ash Golding: 8

Fast becoming very reliable as an option at hooker for Carr. Off-contract, but you could see him sticking around next year.

Tyler Dupree: 9

Has given Castleford’s pack a noticeable lift in recent weeks since joining from the team the Tigers were far too good for here.

George Hirst: 8

Does a lot of good work with and without the ball. Another who has visibly improved Carr’s side since joining from Wigan.

Alex Mellor: 7

A typical captain’s knock, especially without the ball in defence.

Joe Stimson: 8

Looks to be heading for the exit door at the end of the season and his time here has, on the whole, been poor. But in recent weeks, he has stepped up as the starting 13 and this was another strong showing.

Renouf Atoni: 8

Provides some real punch and strike off the bench. Much more like it from the former Wakefield man.

Jordan Lane: 7

Solid from the interchange bench.

Cain Robb: 7

Handed an opportunity from the bench and deputised for Golding at dummy-half nicely. Showed some lovely touches in attack.

Jack Brown: 7

Another one who looks as though he’ll be a great pick-up when he gets accustomed to the Tigers’ systems.