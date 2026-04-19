Castleford ratings in remarkable Wigan win as star man earns perfect 10

Castleford stunned Wigan Warriors, winning 24-14 at The Brick Community Stadium in one of the biggest shocks of the Super League season.

Live from the press box, our Tigers ratings…

Jenson Windley – 8

A really solid showing from the youngster at full-back.

Mikaele Ravalawa – 8

Ravalawa’s best showing in a Cas shirt to date, and by some distance. If he doesn’t stop Jai Field scoring in the first half with a huge try-saver, it’s a different game.

Darnell McIntosh – 8

McIntosh got his hands on the ball at every opportunity and made valuable metres on a consistent basis, standing up in defence when required.

Krystian Mapapalangi – 10

The star of the show and the best player in Cas’ squad. Mapapalangi won this game for the Tigers, wreaking havoc down Wigan’s right-edge throughout. Two tries and an abundance of metres. What a star!

Jason Qareqare – 9

Qareqare benefitted from Mapapalangi’s efforts, but he more than contributed himself, too. A very good showing.

Daejarn Asi – 8

Ensured Cas controlled this game for the most part alongside Weaver.

Tom Weaver – 8

As above, with Weaver slotting over four conversions to earn eight of Cas’ 24 points.

Renouf Atoni – 7

The Tigers pack dominated Wigan. Atoni’s role was a smaller one than most, but no complaints with what he delivered.

Liam Hood – 8

Hood used every bit of his experience to help Cas to a victory which will send shockwaves across the competition over his two stints.

George Lawler – 8

Superb stuff from Lawler, who crashed over for one of the Tigers’ four tries. Excellent.

Jordan Lane – 8

Lane came through a HIA check at half-time, and Ryan Carr will be delighted that he did.

Alex Mellor – 8

A real captain’s display from Mellor, who led from the front – and by example. 100 metres chalked up with the ball in hand and a big tackle count.

Joe Stimson – 8

Stimson’s efforts defensively were huge. Didn’t get the glory going the other way, but that type of performance will be appreciated by those around him.

Brock Greacen (Interchange) – 8

Off-season recruit Greacen didn’t miss a single one of the 18 tackles he attempted.

Jack Ashworth (Interchange) – 8

Ashworth had the impact on the game Cas needed him to off the bench, crashing over for a second half try.

Sam Hall (Interchange) – 7

Hall did what he had to in the half-hour or so he was on the field. Contributed to victory in the battle of the packs.

George Hirst (Interchange) – 7

Hirst gave three penalties away, including one almost straight away after coming on. That didn’t help Cas, but what did was his mammoth effort in defence – making 31 tackles, more than any of his team-mates. A 7 is probably harsh!