Castleford Tigers produced an incredibly spirited display to hand Chris Chester his first win as interim coach with a stunning triumph over Warrington Wolves.

The Tigers picked up their fifth Super League win of the season with a performance littered with effort and endeavour throughout.

Here are the Tigers ratings – with several scoring very highly..

Fletcher Rooney: 8

There’s a reason Castleford’s coaching staff and hierarchy are so high on him.

Josh Simm: 7

Put in a proper shift on the wing.

Zac Cini: 8

Very rocks and diamonds, and produced a display in the latter here. Looks a great fit in this team at centre and capable at this level.

Louis Senior: 8

It’s probably safe to assume that both Senior twins are playing for their futures beyond this year, with a big turnover looming – especially in the outside backs. This was a very strong start from Louis about laying a marker down.

Innes Senior: 7

His twin brother also showed up well on Sunday. There was a mistake – and potentially a worrying injury – in the moments which led to Stefan Ratchford scoring late on but both Senior twins carried hard and worked hard.

Daejarn Asi: 8

An eye-catching afternoon for the half-back. If Castleford can put a strong pack in front of him and find him a complimentary partner in 2026, he could be a star. He has bags of potential.

Chris Atkin: 7

Complimented Asi well in the halves.

Tom Amone: 8

He has been a real asset for Castleford. This was another excellent display from the big forward.

George Lawler: 9

A questionable decision to put him at hooker which categorically paid off. A staggering 50 out of 50 tackles completed and a vital effort in the middle.

Brad Singleton: 7

A very strong opening stint from the veteran.

Jeremiah Simbiken: 7

Solid on the edges.

Alex Mellor: 8

He does lose a point for the tackle which saw him sin-binned – otherwise he would have been the man of the match. Castleford’s best player all season, and one of their very best here today.

Joe Westerman: 8

Has made no secret of his desire to go round again and try help lead the rebuild at Castleford in 2026. Performances like this will have done his chances of staying no harm.

Joe Stimson: 7

He will be a good player for Castleford when he is fully in his stride in Super League.

Cain Robb: 6

Not really on for long enough to make an impact.

Sam Wood: 6

Like Robb, only played the latter moments and not really on for enough time to do much.

George Griffin: 7

Did okay from the bench and gave Castleford some punch.