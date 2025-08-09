Castleford ratings: Forward trio stand out in spirited but heavy Hull KR loss
Castleford Tigers produced no shortage of spirit and effort on Saturday afternoon but were ultimately well-beaten by Super League leaders Hull KR.
Chris Chester’s side did not disgrace themselves on an afternoon when they were hit hard by injuries and forced into a late reshuffle of their side.
In truth, the final scoreline was perhaps a shade harsh on a Castleford side who gave their all. Here are the Tigers ratings..
Jenson Windley: 7
A very courageous and encouraging display for a player thrown into fullback at the very last minute without any preparation.
Louis Senior: 6
Should have done better with his chance to score – and that would have made it 16-10 – but carried strongly.
Josh Hodson: 5
Didn’t really give Castleford enough.
Sam Wood: 6
Feels like another who is playing for his future in a Castleford shirt. Some okay moments in attack but a couple of big errors defensively.
Josh Simm: 5
A number of defensive lapses on the right edge throughout the afternoon but certainly wasn’t helped by those inside of him.
Daejarn Asi: 6
Not really the kind of afternoon where he could be expected to thrive.
Joe Westerman: 6
Thrown into an almost impossible task at scrum-half and while he was hardly in the thick of it attacking-wise, he did what was asked of him. Led the way with his energy and efforts.
Tom Amone: 7
Hull KR fans will have enjoyed seeing him at Craven Park. He’ll fit into their side well next year and leave a big gap in this Castleford team.
Cain Robb: 6
Tried hard but clear Castleford are missing the leadership of Liam Horne at hooker.
Joe Stimson: 7
Gave his all for an hour but needs more support of quality around him in 2026.
Alex Mellor: 7
Perhaps Castleford’s best out there – as he has been on so many occasions in 2025.
Jeremiah Simbiken: 6
May well face a charge for his shot on Mikey Lewis that led to a sin-bin but put himself about well when he was on the field. You would imagine he’ll play a part in this squad next year.
George Lawler: 6
Not his best afternoon.
Brad Singleton: 6
Did okay from the bench.
Sam Hall: 6
Put himself about okay.
Muizz Mustapha: 6
A couple of strong carries from the interchanges.
George Griffin: 5
Not really enough impact from the veteran.