Castleford Tigers produced no shortage of spirit and effort on Saturday afternoon but were ultimately well-beaten by Super League leaders Hull KR.

Chris Chester’s side did not disgrace themselves on an afternoon when they were hit hard by injuries and forced into a late reshuffle of their side.

In truth, the final scoreline was perhaps a shade harsh on a Castleford side who gave their all. Here are the Tigers ratings..

Jenson Windley: 7

A very courageous and encouraging display for a player thrown into fullback at the very last minute without any preparation.

Louis Senior: 6

Should have done better with his chance to score – and that would have made it 16-10 – but carried strongly.

Josh Hodson: 5

Didn’t really give Castleford enough.

Sam Wood: 6

Feels like another who is playing for his future in a Castleford shirt. Some okay moments in attack but a couple of big errors defensively.

Josh Simm: 5

A number of defensive lapses on the right edge throughout the afternoon but certainly wasn’t helped by those inside of him.

Daejarn Asi: 6

Not really the kind of afternoon where he could be expected to thrive.

Joe Westerman: 6

Thrown into an almost impossible task at scrum-half and while he was hardly in the thick of it attacking-wise, he did what was asked of him. Led the way with his energy and efforts.

Tom Amone: 7

Hull KR fans will have enjoyed seeing him at Craven Park. He’ll fit into their side well next year and leave a big gap in this Castleford team.

Cain Robb: 6

Tried hard but clear Castleford are missing the leadership of Liam Horne at hooker.

Joe Stimson: 7

Gave his all for an hour but needs more support of quality around him in 2026.

Alex Mellor: 7

Perhaps Castleford’s best out there – as he has been on so many occasions in 2025.

Jeremiah Simbiken: 6

May well face a charge for his shot on Mikey Lewis that led to a sin-bin but put himself about well when he was on the field. You would imagine he’ll play a part in this squad next year.

George Lawler: 6

Not his best afternoon.

Brad Singleton: 6

Did okay from the bench.

Sam Hall: 6

Put himself about okay.

Muizz Mustapha: 6

A couple of strong carries from the interchanges.

George Griffin: 5

Not really enough impact from the veteran.