Castleford ratings: Forward trio stand out in spirited but heavy Hull KR loss

Alex Mellor

Alex Mellor in action for Castleford Tigers in 2025

Castleford Tigers produced no shortage of spirit and effort on Saturday afternoon but were ultimately well-beaten by Super League leaders Hull KR.

Chris Chester’s side did not disgrace themselves on an afternoon when they were hit hard by injuries and forced into a late reshuffle of their side.

In truth, the final scoreline was perhaps a shade harsh on a Castleford side who gave their all. Here are the Tigers ratings..

Jenson Windley: 7

A very courageous and encouraging display for a player thrown into fullback at the very last minute without any preparation.

Louis Senior: 6

Should have done better with his chance to score – and that would have made it 16-10 – but carried strongly.

Josh Hodson: 5

Didn’t really give Castleford enough.

Sam Wood: 6

Feels like another who is playing for his future in a Castleford shirt. Some okay moments in attack but a couple of big errors defensively.

Josh Simm: 5

A number of defensive lapses on the right edge throughout the afternoon but certainly wasn’t helped by those inside of him.

Daejarn Asi: 6

Not really the kind of afternoon where he could be expected to thrive.

Joe Westerman: 6

Thrown into an almost impossible task at scrum-half and while he was hardly in the thick of it attacking-wise, he did what was asked of him. Led the way with his energy and efforts.

Tom Amone: 7

Hull KR fans will have enjoyed seeing him at Craven Park. He’ll fit into their side well next year and leave a big gap in this Castleford team.

Cain Robb: 6

Tried hard but clear Castleford are missing the leadership of Liam Horne at hooker.

Joe Stimson: 7

Gave his all for an hour but needs more support of quality around him in 2026.

Alex Mellor: 7

Perhaps Castleford’s best out there – as he has been on so many occasions in 2025.

Jeremiah Simbiken: 6

May well face a charge for his shot on Mikey Lewis that led to a sin-bin but put himself about well when he was on the field. You would imagine he’ll play a part in this squad next year.

George Lawler: 6

Not his best afternoon.

Brad Singleton: 6

Did okay from the bench.

Sam Hall: 6

Put himself about okay.

Muizz Mustapha: 6

A couple of strong carries from the interchanges.

George Griffin: 5

Not really enough impact from the veteran.

