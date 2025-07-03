Castleford Tigers’ rollercoaster season continued with an appalling performance on Thursday evening as they were beaten by Huddersfield Giants.

The Tigers were well below the levels of recent weeks and fell short in a number of areas, with Luke Robinson’s side emerging 30-12 winners.

With a string of poor performances across the field, it was very much a night to forget for Danny McGuire’s side.

Here are the Tigers ratings – and they’re not pretty..

Zac Cini: 7

Few players fit the rocks and diamonds description more. Has looked really good for the most part at fullback for Castleford and was lively in patches again here – but has some errors in him. The one which led to the late George Flanagan try epitomised that.

Josh Simm: 6

Ran hard but none of Castleford’s backline had much punch.

Louis Senior: 7

Perhaps the best across Castleford’s three-quarter line on the night: but not much competition.

Sam Wood: 4

Arguably Castleford’s best player last year but isn’t at the same level in 2025.

Innes Senior: 5

Not his best night.

Daejarn Asi: 5

There’s no doubt he’s trying but Castleford’s go-to man didn’t have one of his better night.

Chris Atkin: 5

Didn’t work at scrum-half.

Tom Amone: 6

Leads from the front but lacks real support around him.

George Hill: 5

Wasn’t really able to exert much of an impact on proceedings. The Tigers missed Liam Horne.

Brad Singleton: 6

Both his stints were decent enough.

Alex Mellor: 7

He has been one of Castleford’s best this season and was again among their better performers here.

George Lawler: 7

50 tackles, a try and stacks of effort across 80 minutes and even filled in at dummy-half on occasions as Castleford battled without Horne.

Joe Westerman: 6

Looked as though his night was over after less than a minute. Recovered, and his work-rate couldn’t be faulted.

Joe Stimson: 5

Not brilliant but will get better as he settles into life in England.

Rowan Milnes: 5

Gave Castleford a brief spark after coming on but couldn’t do anything after the interval.

George Griffin: 5

Didn’t do enough.

Sam Hall: 6

Certainly not the Tigers’ worst.