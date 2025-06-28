Castleford Tigers fought valiantly against defending champions Wigan Warriors but fell narrowly short of a famous victory on Saturday evening.

The Tigers led with seven minutes to go against Matt Peet’s side but a late try from Liam Farrell proved to be the difference on a night not without controversy.

Here is how the Tigers players scored – with plenty of impressive efforts throughout..

Zac Cini: 8

A makeshift fullback by trade but looks so good in attack. The assist for the second Will Tate try late on was magnificent. He has been fantastic and under the radar for the Tigers all season.

Josh Simm: 8

Ran hard and contributed plenty when the Tigers needed him to.

Louis Senior: 7

Some good carries and plenty of work getting Castleford out of trouble in yardage.

Sam Wood: 7

Solid enough.

Will Tate: 9

Brought in for Innes Senior – and how he delivered. His first game of the Super League season and took his chance with both hands. Metres, effort and two wonderful tries.

Daejarn Asi: 8

A try, two assists and plenty of good stuff from a half-back who is starting to really look the part in a Castleford shirt.

Chris Atkin: 7

Dropped in for Rowan Milnes at scrum-half and did okay.

Brad Singleton: 6

Wasn’t on for long at the start.

Liam Horne: 7

As usual, no shortage of effort.

Tom Amone: 8

Not as many minutes as usual – albeit still a big stint – but bags of effort from a forward who has made an enormous difference to the Tigers since joining.

Geroge Lawler: 8

80 minutes in the back row and a couple of big carries that caught the eye. Bags of work defensively, and a brilliant night’s effort.

Alex Mellor: 9

Castleford’s player of the season without question and another performance to justify that here.

Joe Westerman: 8

On a night when the Tigers needed their leaders to front up, Westerman delivered with over 40 tackles and a sublime 80-minute shift.

George Griffin: 6

Danny McGuire would have hoped for more from the bench.

Sam Hall: N/A

Not really on for long enough.

George Hill: 8

Lots of good stuff off the bench.

Joe Stimson: 7

A promising enough debut. His best is very much yet to come.