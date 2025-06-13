Castleford ratings after shock Hull FC win as ‘levels above’ forward steals show

Aaron Bower
Tom Amone

Tom Amone warming up for Castleford Tigers in 2025.

Castleford Tigers stunned Hull FC on Friday with a magnificent and fully deserved victory in Super League.

Danny McGuire’s side were worthy winners at the MKM Stadium, triumphing 22-14 with a number of star performers.

Here are the Tigers ratings – with a few players impressing..

Zac Cini: 8

One of several who had his best game of the season. Hands up if you had Zac Cini excelling at fullback on your bingo card? No, we thought not. A constant threat and always looked dangerous in broken play.

Josh Simm: 7

Linked up with Louis Senior well.

Louis Senior: 8

Took his chance well with some very strong carrying and a sensational solo try midway through the first half in a reshuffled backline.

Sam Wood: 7

A typically impressive showing from Castleford’s captain.

Innes Senior: 7

Lovely try in the first half and always busy.

Daejarn Asi: 9

His most accomplished display in a Castleford shirt thus far. Some lovely touches, a brilliant try and assist and with an efficient pack ahead of him, had more freedom to play.

Rowan Milnes: 8

Like Asi, looked much better with a bit more strength ahead of him. His kicking game, in particular, was magnificent.

Tom Amone: 9

What a player Hull KR are getting next year – but in the here and now, Castleford fans should enjoy watching him in a Tigers shirt. Huge minutes, a try to cap it all off: sensational. Levels above every other forward out there – 70 minutes all-in.

Liam Horne: 7

Just three carries but 26 tackles and no shortage of effort.

Brad Singleton: 7

Another who has improved Castleford’s pack following his mid-season arrival.

George Lawler: 8

Very, very good on the edges. Defensively superb – Castleford’s top tackler and a strong 80-minute display.

Alex Mellor: 8

Has led from the front all year when others have disappointed and continued his fine form here with a 100 per cent tackle completion rate and 80 impressive minutes.

Chris Atkin: 7

As above, a magnificent pick-up mid-season.

Joe Westerman: 7

Plenty of impact from the bench.

George Griffin: 6

Not enough minutes to really make an impact.

Sam Hall: 6

Like Griffin, wasn’t really on for huge periods of time.

George Hill: N/A

Didn’t get on.

