Castleford ratings after shock Hull FC win as ‘levels above’ forward steals show
Castleford Tigers stunned Hull FC on Friday with a magnificent and fully deserved victory in Super League.
Danny McGuire’s side were worthy winners at the MKM Stadium, triumphing 22-14 with a number of star performers.
Here are the Tigers ratings – with a few players impressing..
Zac Cini: 8
One of several who had his best game of the season. Hands up if you had Zac Cini excelling at fullback on your bingo card? No, we thought not. A constant threat and always looked dangerous in broken play.
Josh Simm: 7
Linked up with Louis Senior well.
Louis Senior: 8
Took his chance well with some very strong carrying and a sensational solo try midway through the first half in a reshuffled backline.
Sam Wood: 7
A typically impressive showing from Castleford’s captain.
Innes Senior: 7
Lovely try in the first half and always busy.
Daejarn Asi: 9
His most accomplished display in a Castleford shirt thus far. Some lovely touches, a brilliant try and assist and with an efficient pack ahead of him, had more freedom to play.
Rowan Milnes: 8
Like Asi, looked much better with a bit more strength ahead of him. His kicking game, in particular, was magnificent.
Tom Amone: 9
What a player Hull KR are getting next year – but in the here and now, Castleford fans should enjoy watching him in a Tigers shirt. Huge minutes, a try to cap it all off: sensational. Levels above every other forward out there – 70 minutes all-in.
Liam Horne: 7
Just three carries but 26 tackles and no shortage of effort.
Brad Singleton: 7
Another who has improved Castleford’s pack following his mid-season arrival.
George Lawler: 8
Very, very good on the edges. Defensively superb – Castleford’s top tackler and a strong 80-minute display.
Alex Mellor: 8
Has led from the front all year when others have disappointed and continued his fine form here with a 100 per cent tackle completion rate and 80 impressive minutes.
Chris Atkin: 7
As above, a magnificent pick-up mid-season.
Joe Westerman: 7
Plenty of impact from the bench.
George Griffin: 6
Not enough minutes to really make an impact.
Sam Hall: 6
Like Griffin, wasn’t really on for huge periods of time.
George Hill: N/A
Didn’t get on.
