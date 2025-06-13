Castleford Tigers stunned Hull FC on Friday with a magnificent and fully deserved victory in Super League.

Danny McGuire’s side were worthy winners at the MKM Stadium, triumphing 22-14 with a number of star performers.

Here are the Tigers ratings – with a few players impressing..

Zac Cini: 8

One of several who had his best game of the season. Hands up if you had Zac Cini excelling at fullback on your bingo card? No, we thought not. A constant threat and always looked dangerous in broken play.

Josh Simm: 7

Linked up with Louis Senior well.

Louis Senior: 8

Took his chance well with some very strong carrying and a sensational solo try midway through the first half in a reshuffled backline.

Sam Wood: 7

A typically impressive showing from Castleford’s captain.

Innes Senior: 7

Lovely try in the first half and always busy.

Daejarn Asi: 9

His most accomplished display in a Castleford shirt thus far. Some lovely touches, a brilliant try and assist and with an efficient pack ahead of him, had more freedom to play.

Rowan Milnes: 8

Like Asi, looked much better with a bit more strength ahead of him. His kicking game, in particular, was magnificent.

Tom Amone: 9

What a player Hull KR are getting next year – but in the here and now, Castleford fans should enjoy watching him in a Tigers shirt. Huge minutes, a try to cap it all off: sensational. Levels above every other forward out there – 70 minutes all-in.

Liam Horne: 7

Just three carries but 26 tackles and no shortage of effort.

Brad Singleton: 7

Another who has improved Castleford’s pack following his mid-season arrival.

George Lawler: 8

Very, very good on the edges. Defensively superb – Castleford’s top tackler and a strong 80-minute display.

Alex Mellor: 8

Has led from the front all year when others have disappointed and continued his fine form here with a 100 per cent tackle completion rate and 80 impressive minutes.

Chris Atkin: 7

As above, a magnificent pick-up mid-season.

Joe Westerman: 7

Plenty of impact from the bench.

George Griffin: 6

Not enough minutes to really make an impact.

Sam Hall: 6

Like Griffin, wasn’t really on for huge periods of time.

George Hill: N/A

Didn’t get on.

