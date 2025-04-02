Castleford Tigers have honoured their growing links to Papua New Guinea by releasing a one-off tribute shirt to the nation.

The Tigers are building a bond with the Kumuls of late, underlined by the fact that they have recruited a number of Papua New Guinea stars.

Judah Rimbu, Jeremiah Simbiken, Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo are currently members of their first-team squad at The Jungle.

The Tigers have a growing fanbase on the island – which itself will welcome an official team into the NRL in the coming years.

And the Super League club have now decided to attempt to strengthen that link further with a new one-off kit inspired by PNG, and is modelled by Rimbu, Simbiken and Horne.

🤝Together, from Cas to PNG, we’re Bound by Pride. 🇵🇬💛🖤 Castleford Tigers are proud to reveal our 2025 Tribute Shirt – a symbol of the unique and powerful bond between our club and the passionate PNG community. 🛒 Available for pre-order online now 👉 https://t.co/SWj5sQUeHG… pic.twitter.com/Lrd1O5nalH — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) April 2, 2025

They say the shirt is a ‘symbol of the unique and powerful bond’ between the club and the ‘passionate’ PNG community.

It is available to purchase now.

The Tigers return to Super League action next week, and are currently taking an enforced week off due to their early exit in the Challenge Cup. They were stunned by Championship side Bradford Bulls in the early rounds, and have struggled at the start of the new Super League season.

They were beaten by Hull FC last time out.

