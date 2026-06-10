Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Hood has been cleared to return to training after the horror neck injury that left many at the Super League club worried about his future.

Hood suffered severe damage to ligaments in his neck after playing for Castleford. In what was initially diagnosed as a minor problem, the hooker eventually ended up in hospital – with doctors staggered he had not broken his neck.

That meant a minimum spell on the sidelines of 12 weeks when the issue was finally diagnosed in April but the hooker could now be set to return sooner than that.

He has been given good news by specialists that he can start to accelerate his return to play protocol – which means it could be sooner than expected when he returns.

Hood ‘in a good spot’ after injury

“He’s really good,” Carr confirmed on Wednesday. “He got some good news off the neck specialist so he can start to return to training. Being the competitor he is, he’s wanting to do more every day so he’s in a good spot.

“We’re hoping he’ll be back earlier than originally said. We’ve got to go through the right channels and make sure we get confirmation off the specialists. If we can shave a week or two off we’d be really stoked with that.”

Carr admitted he was worried for Hood’s health after the injury originally happened, but said he was thrilled to see him now well on the road to recovery.

Carr said: “It was really bad – it was scary stuff and he was in a bad way for two weeks after that. He couldn’t move. He’s one of the toughest people I’ve coached. But fortunately he’s come through the other side.”

Jack Brown set to debut

Castleford head to Perpignan this weekend to face Catalans Dragons, and Carr admitted that there is a distinct possibility Jack Brown could make his debut for the club.

Brown joined last week but was deemed not yet ready to feature against Leigh Leopards last weekend. However, he looks set to feature in the south of France as Castleford look to remain within touching distance of the play-off places.

Carr said: “That’s a definite potential. He’s in the crew that are travelling.”

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