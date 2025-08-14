Castleford Tigers are lining up a major transfer swoop with South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Mikaele Ravalawa on their radar for 2026.

The 27-year-old Fiji international is currently on a loan deal with the Rabbitohs which expires at the end of this season. He is then set to return to St George Illawarra Dragons to see out the final year of his contract there.

But Ravalawa could be allowed to leave again in 2026, with his future at the Dragons seemingly unclear. And Castleford believe they stand a chance of securing a deal for the winger to bring him to Super League next season.

They are in the midst of a major overhaul for next season, with their new head coach set to inherit a different-looking squad to the one that will finish this year.

Adding size and power to the three-quarter line has been a major focus for new director of rugby Chris Chester, who is keen to add more strength in the backs.

The Tigers have already signed players including Renouf Atoni, Jack Ashworth, Liam Hood and Brock Greacen.

But Ravalawa could be the next significant name heading to West Yorkshire in 2026 if a deal can be agreed for him to leave the Dragons – either earlier than the end of his existing contract or on another season-long loan.

Ravalawa has made over 100 NRL appearances, the majority of them for St George, since making his debut in the competition in 2019. He has scored 67 tries in 101 games.

However, his move to Souths has not worked out as intended, with injuries limiting him to just three appearances for the Bunnies in 2025.

He could now be set for a move to Super League next year to reignite his career, with Castleford itnerested in a possible move to sign a player that would represent an impressive capture.