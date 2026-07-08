Castleford Tigers prop Jack Ashworth will come in from the cold this weekend to make his first appearance since April – as the club brace themselves for two key forwards to have extended stand-downs.

The Tigers will once again face a significant injury crisis when they cross the Pennines to face Leigh Leopards. They lost three players to failed Head Injury Assessments – Brock Greacen, Tyler Dupree and George Hirst. All three will be unavailable to face Leigh on Saturday – with Greacen and Hirst set to potentially be out for longer.

They have picked up their second failed HIA in the space of a month, meaning protocol dictates they must visit a specialist for further clarity on how long they will be sidelined for.

Darnell McIntosh and Liam Hood are also in serious doubt due to injuries picked up in the defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend last Sunday.

Ashworth handed Castleford opportunity

That means there will be major changes to Ryan Carr’s 17 – with one change likely to be Ashworth, whose loan spell at Doncaster has been cut short.

The forward has not featured for Castleford since mid-April and has been confined to reserve grade rugby and a two-week loan stint at Doncaster, during which he featured off the bench for Richard Horne’s side.

But the former St Helens and Hull FC man gets his chance this weekend against Adrian Lam’s Leopards, with Carr confirming he and Sam Hall are among those who will come in.

He said: “There’s some forwards like Sam Hall, Jack Ashworth who have been doing a good job in the reserves and it’ll open the door for them and give them a chance to play.

“That’s the reason Jack has been playing there (Doncaster), he’s been doing a good job and he’ll be in contention to come in and do a job for us this weekend. He went and played really hard at Doncaster and competed really hard, and he’ll be ready to go for us.”

Liam Hood update

Carr admitted that the severity of Hood’s problem – a flare-up of the neck issue that recently left specialists fearing a serious outcome – means they will take no risk.

He insisted both the hooker and McIntosh are ‘in real doubt’ over whether they play this weekend but stressed there will be extra precaution added to Hood.

Carr said of the duo: “We’re still assessing them. They pulled up pretty sore so they’re in real doubt. There’s certain things.. there’s injuries in rugby league you can push through and others that I don’t try go past that line with necks and heads. We’ve got to be doing the best thing by the player.”