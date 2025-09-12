Castleford coach’s brutal assessment of ‘frustrating’ squad as warning over fresh exits made

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has admitted there are players under contract next season ‘playing for their lives’, after yet another heavy defeat.

The Fords slumped to a heavy 62-6 defeat at the Brick Community Stadium tonight, which came just one week after a strong win over local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

This defeat against the reigning champions was also Castleford’s sixth defeat from their past seven matches in Super League, a run which leaves them 11th in the table heading into the final round of the regular season.

‘From one week to the next, I don’t know what’s going to turn up’

Speaking after the match, Chester cut a frustrated figure after an error-strewn defeat at the hands of the Warriors.

“It’s really frustrating,” he told Sky Sports. “I just get frustrated with these players.

“From one week to the next, I don’t know what’s going to turn up. We had a really good performance last week against Wakefield, and maybe fell in love with ourselves a little bit.

“Every time we’ve won a game this season, we’ve conceded an average of 40 points (the next week), which is not acceptable and something Ryan Carr has identified. It’s a glaringly obvious stat that needs to be rectified for next year.

“I’m disappointed with the response, and I’m disappointed with the result.

“Fair play to Wigan, they’re the best team in the competition, and when they make a break, you know they’re going to score. I thought Bevan was great, I thought Jai Field was great and young Jack Farrimond is a special talent.

Castleford are set to undergo a full-scale rebuild ahead of next season, with a host of players set to leave the club at the end of the campaign. Of the current squad, Josh Simm, George Griffin and Jeremiah Simbiken have already been confirmed to be headed for pastures new, but the DoR hinted that several players are ‘playing for their lives’ to remain at the OneBore Stadium for 2026, even if they already have a deal in place.

“These games are treated as dress rehearsals for next year,” Chester said. “There are players leaving, and there are players who are under contract who are playing for their lives for next year.”

The Fords end their 2025 campaign with a trip to St Helens on the final day of the season.

