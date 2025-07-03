Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire insisted his side got exactly what they deserved in their defeat to Huddersfield: calling the game one of the worst he has ever seen in Super League.

The Giants edged an incredibly low-quality game on Thursday evening, with five tries helping Luke Robinson’s side to a 30-12 win.

It was a real step back for Castleford after pushing reigning champions Wigan all the way last week – and McGuire did not hold back in his assessment of his side or the game.

“I’m disappointed,” he told Sky Sports.

“I thought we were really flat, we started slow and made some really poor decisions. I don’t think we wanted to put our body in front or do anything that needed energy and effort.

“We went through the motions and the better team won. It’s one of the worst games I’ve ever seen in Super League, not a great advertisement. They deserved it, we were really, really poor.”

McGuire also insisted Castleford ‘fell in love with themselves’ after last week’s performance against Wigan and suggested it merely covered their shortcomings.

He said: “It papered over a few cracks. I don’t know why we thought we could fall in love with ourselves after one half-decent performance against Wigan but I feel like we have.

“We’ll have to look at some things and see where we’ve gone wrong. I didn’t see it coming, i thought we’d turned a corner but it’s one step forward and 75 step backwards.

“We should turn up with the right attitude and we didn’t do that today. We need to represent this club better than we did tonight so there’s frustration and a bit of anger. We’ve not earned the right to put the cue on the rack and some of the players did that tonight.

