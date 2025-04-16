Castleford coach Danny McGuire has revealed that the club’s quota situation will become clear after Thursday’s game with Wakefield: with one player needing to make way to facilitate the arrival of Tom Amone.

Amone has joined the Tigers on a short-term deal until the end of the season, before taking up a three-year contract with Hull KR from the start of 2026.

However, Castleford are full on their overseas quota, meaning one player of the seven currently under contract has to depart.

And McGuire revealed the club are still working on resolving that issue – with Amone not yet due to arrive in the country until the end of this week.

He said: “That’s ongoing behind the scenes. I can’t say too much about that at the minute. We need to create a space for Tom to jump on board.

“We are still working on that. Sport is changing and players are coming and going. It’s more relevant now than when it was a few years ago with mid-season signings.

“The [overseas quota] situation will become apparent after the game.”

Amone will come into contention for Castleford next week when they face Huddersfield Giants, McGuire confirmed.

“I’m told he gets in the country at the back end of the week,” he said.

“He’ll be straight into action the week after for Huddersfield. When a player comes in with his presence and experience and what’s he achieved in the game, it’s huge.”

And McGuire hopes that Amone’s arrival sends a message to potential Castleford signings for 2026 about the ambition the club has, too.

“There’s lots going on behind the scenes for next year and hopefully some bits for next year can be done to show the ambition and show where the club is going.

“A lot of my focus is on the players here but there’s action going on. We’re trying, we’re busy and we’re trying to move the club forward.”